NRGRDA Using State of the Art Technology to Market Region’s Economic Development Sites

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) is leading the way in its use of technology to help interested companies and real estate developers locate prime sites for community and economic development.

Jina Belcher, executive director, said NRGRDA is successfully using Geographic Information Systems mapping technology developed by REsimplifi, Inc., a Columbia, S.C.-based company that sources commercial and industrial real estate listings nationally. Sites in Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers counties can be accessed by visiting www.choosenrg.com.

“The use of this technology allows seamless synchronization of broker-listed sites without manual data entry and maintenance.” said Belcher. “We now have specifics about available development sites and buildings that can be accessed by companies looking to grow, developers, and real estate brokers worldwide.”

Belcher said the distribution proximity and centralized location of the region, the new national park designation, and the rural business operating environment have all put the New River Gorge region on the map and elevated interest in people living and working here.

Belcher said NRGRDA is the first in the Mountain State to utilize REsimplifi, Inc.