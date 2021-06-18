NRGRDA’s Jina Belcher Selected As 2021 Generation Next ’40 Under 40’

Beckley, W.Va. (WWNR) – Jina Belcher, executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), has been recognized by the state business journal as one of its 2021 Generation Next ’40 Under 40’ recipients.

Each year the WV News and The State Journal honor 40 West Virginians under the age of 40 who are “making a difference in their business and communities.” This year’s awards ceremony was held June 17 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in downtown Clarksburg.

“It is important for young leaders in the Mountain State to see their efforts appreciated,” said Belcher. “I love my job and am blessed to be in a pivotal position to help advance community and economic development in southern West Virginia where I grew up and went to college.”

Jina Belcher, executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority

About New River Gorge Regional Development Authority: The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority’s (NRGRDA) mission is to initiate, facilitate and support the economic and community development efforts within the counties of Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers located in this region of southern West Virginia. NRGRDA stimulates the regional economy through business expansion and retention efforts, including an extensive portfolio of financial services; the management of sites for new companies locating to our region; and serving as a point of access for local service providers which offer a variety of technical assistance for business owners.