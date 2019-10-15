65.9 F
Nunes: Biden admitted he did the very thing Trump is accused of doing

By WWNR
News

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s connection to Ukraine is the ‘least best-kept secret in Washington,’ says California Congressman Devin Nunes, Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee. #FoxNews

source

