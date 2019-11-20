42.9 F
Beckley
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 8:55pm

Nunes questions Schiff about ‘magical 15 minutes’ during lengthy impeachment hearing

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee continued Tuesday evening to criticize the committee’s lengthy impeachment hearings into President Trump, and committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., questioned Schiff, D-Calif., whether the chairman expected to “have any more ‘magical’ 15 minutes” after the lawyer representing the Democrats continued questioning former U.S. special representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison, a former top national security adviser to Trump, following a recess in the hearing.

Schiff responded that the 15 minutes of questioning was allowed under a House resolution. Following the verbal scuffle between the chairman and ranking member, the Republicans’ lawyer, Steve Castor, was able to question Volker and Morrison.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT HEARINGS: LIVE UPDATES FROM DAY THREE

Nunes, who has been a combative presence to Democrats throughout the impeachment hearings, questioned the length of Tuesday’s hearing as it dragged on into the evening hours. It came after a recess when Democrats and Republicans mutually agreed to take additional time before going into the individual member rounds.

During earlier testimony, Nunes made news when referring to a witness as “Mr.” instead of using his military rank. When Nunes looked down from the dais Tuesday and addressed Alexander Vindman as “Mr. Vindman,” the military man pushed back.

“Ranking member, it’s Lt. Col. Vindman, please,” he said.

The exchange highlighted the extent to which identity politics have been playing a role in the impeachment investigation against the 45th president on the cusp of the 2020 election year.

PELOSI INVITES TRUMP TO TESTIFY, WARNS HIM NOT TO INTIMIDATE WHISTLEBLOWER

Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart, a retired Air Force pilot, brought up Vindman’s uniform and his exchange with Nunes.

“Lt. Col. Vindman, I see you’re wearing your dress uniform,” Stewart said, thanking Vindman and his brothers for their service. “Do you always insist on civilians calling you by your rank?”

Vindman said he wore his uniform because he had been subjected to Twitter “attacks” that seemed to “marginalize me as a military officer.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I just thought it was appropriate to stick with that,” Vindman said of his uniform.

Stewart replied that Nunes “meant no disrespect to you.”

But, Democrats weren’t ready to let the matter go.

“Your loyalty is being questioned… because you are an immigrant,” said Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., himself an immigrant.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram and The Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Nunes questions Schiff about ‘magical 15 minutes’ during lengthy impeachment hearing

News WWNR -
0
The ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee continued Tuesday evening to criticize the committee’s lengthy impeachment hearings into President Trump, and committee Chairman Adam Schiff....
Read more

California teen used remote-controlled car to smuggle meth across Mexico border into US, investigators say

News WWNR -
0
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of using a remote-controlled car to smuggle over $100,000 worth of methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico...
Read more

Alexander Vindman draws applause during impeachment hearing testimony: ‘This is America … Here, right matters’

News WWNR -
0
National Security Council official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman drew applause from spectators during his congressional testimony Tuesday after he expressed his love for America...
Read more

Dallas, Tulsa make PETA’s list of ‘most vegan-friendly’ cities for the first time

News WWNR -
0
Looks like it’s getting easier to be a vegan in the heartland.PETA RELEASING 'WOOL HURTS' CHRISTMAS SWEATER WITH 3D 'BRUISED AND BLOODIED' PLUSH...
Read more

FBI investigating possibility of ‘criminal enterprise’ in Jeffrey Epstein death, prisons chief admits

News WWNR -
0
FBI investigators probing the death of Jeffrey Epstein are looking into whether a "criminal enterprise" may have played a role, the Bureau of Prisons’...
Read more

Related Stories

News

California teen used remote-controlled car to smuggle meth across Mexico border into US, investigators say

WWNR -
0
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a 16-year-old boy accused of using a remote-controlled car to smuggle over $100,000 worth of methamphetamine across the U.S.-Mexico...
Read more
News

Alexander Vindman draws applause during impeachment hearing testimony: ‘This is America … Here, right matters’

WWNR -
0
National Security Council official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman drew applause from spectators during his congressional testimony Tuesday after he expressed his love for America...
Read more
News

Dallas, Tulsa make PETA’s list of ‘most vegan-friendly’ cities for the first time

WWNR -
0
Looks like it’s getting easier to be a vegan in the heartland.PETA RELEASING 'WOOL HURTS' CHRISTMAS SWEATER WITH 3D 'BRUISED AND BLOODIED' PLUSH...
Read more
News

FBI investigating possibility of ‘criminal enterprise’ in Jeffrey Epstein death, prisons chief admits

WWNR -
0
FBI investigators probing the death of Jeffrey Epstein are looking into whether a "criminal enterprise" may have played a role, the Bureau of Prisons’...
Read more
News

Top Jimmy Hoffa expert puts Robert De Niro on defensive: ‘This movie is bull’

WWNR -
0
"Now that they are caught in this buzz saw of accusations that the movie is a fraud -- they are doing this artistic...
Read more
News

Anonymous ‘A Warning’ author gives tiny clue to identity, challenges Trump supporters

WWNR -
0
The controversial anti-Trump book "A Warning" -- written by an anonymous administration official -- hit bookstores on Tuesday and offers a possible clue...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap