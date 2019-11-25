41.5 F
Beckley
Monday, November 25, 2019 10:52pm

Nunes vows to take CNN, Daily Beast to court and ‘hold them accountable’

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News Monday he plans to take CNN and The Daily Beast to court over recent stories they reported about him involving Ukraine, vowing he would hold both outlets “accountable.”

“I understand the last week and a half, it was a it was a disaster for them. It was a train wreck for them,” Nunes said on “Hannity.” “So what did they have to do? They had to come out and say, well, look, Devin Nunes was actually the one that was meeting with all of these Ukrainians. So sorry, CNN. It’s totally false.”

NUNES AT IMPEACHMENT HEARING: INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE ‘HIJACKED’ BY ‘PARTISAN EXTREMISTS’ TO REMOVE THIS PRESIDENT

Nunes initially threatened legal action on Friday after both outlets published stories claiming the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee had met with Ukranian prosecutor Viktor Shokin in Vienna last year to push for an investigation into Hunter and Joe Biden. Both stories cite a former Rudy Guliani associate, Lev Parnas, who was indicted in October for conspiring to violate the ban on foreign donations. That prompted Nunes to question the validity of the source.

Nunes told host Sean Hannity the stories were the “mother of all fake news stories” and said five other media outlets had the story but declined to run it.

“For all of the last three years, including the Russia hoax to the Ukraine hoax, this is the mother of all fake news stories. There is not one bigger than this,” Nunes said. “And so next week, we are going to take them to court. They will have an opportunity to come to court so that we can subpoena each other. We can get discovery. We can set people down for depositions. And I have a bet for you, Sean. CNN and The Daily Beast are going to run for cover.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nunes predicted both outlets would try to avoid the courts but the congressman vowed to press on.

“At the end of the day, I’m going to track them down and I’m going to hold them accountable because this… has just gone on for too long,” Nunes said. “And this is the only way we’re going to be able to to get retribution and get in and be able to seek fairness and transparency in the media is by holding them accountable.”

Fox News’ Nick Givas contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Nunes vows to take CNN, Daily Beast to court and ‘hold them accountable’

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., told Fox News Monday he plans to take CNN and The Daily Beast to court over recent stories they reported about...
Read more

Virginia Tech makes NCAA tournament case 111 days before Selection Sunday

News WWNR -
0
The most significant result of the no-longer-young college basketball season occurred Monday, nearly 5,000 miles from where the NCAA Selection Committee will complete...
Read more

California man admits to being Chinese agent; judge declines plea deal

News WWNR -
0
A former California tour operator accused of spying for China’s security service pleaded guilty Monday in hopes of a reduced prison sentence.Xuehua Edward...
Read more

U.S. judge backs House subpoena for ex-White House counsel’s testimony

News WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with a congressional subpoena seeking his testimony about President Donald Trump’s efforts...
Read more

Chinese woman who trespassed at Mar-a-Lago facing prison time

News WWNR -
0
A Chinese businesswoman is facing prison time for trespassing at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and lying to federal agents. Yujing Zhang, a 33-year-old Shanghai consultant,...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Virginia Tech makes NCAA tournament case 111 days before Selection Sunday

WWNR -
0
The most significant result of the no-longer-young college basketball season occurred Monday, nearly 5,000 miles from where the NCAA Selection Committee will complete...
Read more
News

California man admits to being Chinese agent; judge declines plea deal

WWNR -
0
A former California tour operator accused of spying for China’s security service pleaded guilty Monday in hopes of a reduced prison sentence.Xuehua Edward...
Read more
News

U.S. judge backs House subpoena for ex-White House counsel’s testimony

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with a congressional subpoena seeking his testimony about President Donald Trump’s efforts...
Read more
News

Chinese woman who trespassed at Mar-a-Lago facing prison time

WWNR -
0
A Chinese businesswoman is facing prison time for trespassing at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and lying to federal agents. Yujing Zhang, a 33-year-old Shanghai consultant,...
Read more
News

House Republican Banks blasts Dems’ impeachment ‘sham’: ‘No one more slippery’ than Schiff

WWNR -
0
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., argued Monday that the House Democrats are trying to divert attention away from their "impeachment sham" by threatening an ethics...
Read more
News

Trump ordered Pentagon to let convicted Navy SEAL keep elite status

WWNR -
0
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon to let a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct keep his Trident pin designating...
Read more

Stay on op - Ge the daily news in your inbox

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap