64.3 F
Beckley
Friday, May 29, 2020 4:07am

NYC bans the word 'alien' in laws, documents, opts for 'noncitizen'

By WWNR
NewsPolitics




New York City became the first major city in the U.S. on Thursday
after the NYC Council removed theterms â€œalien,â€ â€œillegal
immigrantâ€ and â€œillegal migrantâ€ from local laws, rules and
documents and instead will be replacing them with the term
â€œnon-citizen.”



Source link

Recent Articles

WHO guidance: Healthy people should wear masks only when ‘taking care of’ coronavirus patients

News WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here. The World Health Organization is recommending healthy people,...
Read more

NYC bans the word 'alien' in laws, documents, opts for 'noncitizen'

News WWNR -
0
New York City became the first major city in the U.S. on Thursday after the NYC Council removed theterms â€œalien,â€ â€œillegal immigrantâ€ and â€œillegal migrantâ€...
Read more

Richard Grenell refutes NBC News’ reporting that he declassified incomplete Flynn transcripts

News WWNR -
0
Former acting DNI Richard Grenell is denying NBC News' reporting that he declassified incomplete transcripts of the surveilled conversations between former national security...
Read more

FactCheck.org calls out Biden’s false claims, exaggerations from ‘Breakfast Club’ interview

News WWNR -
0
Joe Biden sparked a firestorm of controversy last Friday for his "you ain't black" remark, but he may be facing more problems from...
Read more

Costa Rican finance minister steps down amid government shakeup

News WWNR -
0
SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rican Finance Minister Rodrigo Chaves stepped down on Thursday as part of a significant shakeup to President Carlos...
Read more

Related Stories

News

WHO guidance: Healthy people should wear masks only when ‘taking care of’ coronavirus patients

WWNR -
0
Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here. The World Health Organization is recommending healthy people,...
Read more
News

Richard Grenell refutes NBC News’ reporting that he declassified incomplete Flynn transcripts

WWNR -
0
Former acting DNI Richard Grenell is denying NBC News' reporting that he declassified incomplete transcripts of the surveilled conversations between former national security...
Read more
News

FactCheck.org calls out Biden’s false claims, exaggerations from ‘Breakfast Club’ interview

WWNR -
0
Joe Biden sparked a firestorm of controversy last Friday for his "you ain't black" remark, but he may be facing more problems from...
Read more
News

Costa Rican finance minister steps down amid government shakeup

WWNR -
0
SAN JOSE (Reuters) - Costa Rican Finance Minister Rodrigo Chaves stepped down on Thursday as part of a significant shakeup to President Carlos...
Read more
News

First Latina U.S. senator withdraws name from Biden’s running mate list

WWNR -
0
FILE PHOTO: Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) meets with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in his office after he announced that she...
Read more
News

Titans safety Kevin Byard achieves ‘pipe dream’ in buying house for his mother

WWNR -
0
6:08 PM ETTurron DavenportESPN Close Covered Eagles for USA Today Covered the Ravens for Baltimore Times Played college football at Cheyney UniversityNASHVILLE,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap