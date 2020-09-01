68.9 F
Beckley
Tuesday, September 1, 2020 3:21am

NYC judge cold-cocked in random attack on way to work: report

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


A Manhattan judge became the latest victim of senseless city violence when she was cold-cocked by an apparent stranger on a Citi Bike while walking to work Monday, officials and law enforcement sources told The Post.

Criminal court Judge Phyllis Chu, 56, had just gotten off the Staten Island Ferry and was headed to her job at the downtown courthouse at 100 Centre St. around 9:40 a.m. when she was suddenly slugged in the jaw by a male cyclist at the corner of Wall and Water streets.

“With no words exchanged, a bicyclist riding in the opposite direction as the one she was walking in just punched her in the face and kept going,’’ Lucian Chalfen, spokesman for the city’s Office of Court Administration, told The Post.

GIULIANI SLAMS DE BLASIO ON NYC CRIME, WARNS BIDEN ELECTION WOULD BRING ‘LAWLESSNESS’

The judge called the cops, and then canvassed the area with responding officers hunting for her attacker, to no avail, the courts rep said.

“The individual who may have been emotionally disturbed was nowhere to be found,’’ Chalfen said — noting that the attack occurred “in broad daylight.’’

The suspect was described by sources as heavy-set and wearing a blue and green shirt. He was riding a Citi Bike, sources said.

New York, NY, USA. September 17, 2017 : Police Car on the 5th Avenue

New York, NY, USA. September 17, 2017 : Police Car on the 5th Avenue

The judge, who suffered a swollen lip, refused medical attention at the scene, sources said.

She eventually went to work, told her colleagues what happened and was taken to the hospital, Chalfen said.

Chu was treated in the emergency room at Beekman Downtown Hospital and released in the afternoon.

She declined comment to The Post.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Police Benevolent Association tweeted out The Post’s story on Chu’s attack, noting that it came a month after the City Council voted to slash $1 billion from the NYPD’s budget.

Chu’s recent court cases have included that of accused sex assaulter and actor Cuba Gooding Jr.

The judge, who was appointed to the bench by Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2017, has also presided over cases involving the ex-husband of former TV reality show star-turned-entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel, as well as plastic surgery-obsessed socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein, whom The Post famously dubbed the “Bride of Wildenstein’’ because she went under the knife so many times to try to look more like her beloved pet big cats.





Source link

Recent Articles

Potential landing spots for the former UFC and WWE champion

News WWNR -
0
Brock Lesnar is on the open market.One of the biggest combat sports stars of this generation is no longer under contract with WWE,...
Read more

NYC judge cold-cocked in random attack on way to work: report

News WWNR -
0
A Manhattan judge became the latest victim of senseless city violence when she was cold-cocked by an apparent stranger on a Citi Bike...
Read more

DC Mayor Bowser calls for prosecutions after recent unrest in city

News WWNR -
0
Muriel Bowser, the Democrat mayor from Washington, D.C., sent an open letter to the U.S. attorney in the district, urging him to advance...
Read more

DC mayor pleads with US attorney to ramp up prosecutions of violent protesters

News WWNR -
0
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser is pleading with the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia to ramp up prosecutions of those arrested by...
Read more

GOP lawmaker argues left is ‘funding, in a huge way,’ protests and riots across US

News WWNR -
0
An investigation into the riots that have taken place in cities across America would reveal a money trail on the left, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., claimed...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Potential landing spots for the former UFC and WWE champion

WWNR -
0
Brock Lesnar is on the open market.One of the biggest combat sports stars of this generation is no longer under contract with WWE,...
Read more
News

DC Mayor Bowser calls for prosecutions after recent unrest in city

WWNR -
0
Muriel Bowser, the Democrat mayor from Washington, D.C., sent an open letter to the U.S. attorney in the district, urging him to advance...
Read more
News

DC mayor pleads with US attorney to ramp up prosecutions of violent protesters

WWNR -
0
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser is pleading with the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia to ramp up prosecutions of those arrested by...
Read more
News

GOP lawmaker argues left is ‘funding, in a huge way,’ protests and riots across US

WWNR -
0
An investigation into the riots that have taken place in cities across America would reveal a money trail on the left, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., claimed...
Read more
News

Biden says Trump ‘fomented’ violence, but Dems have their own history of urging confrontation

WWNR -
0
Democrats say President Trump has inflamed racial tensions and -- in the words of rival Joe Biden on Monday -- “fomented” violence through his comments and rhetoric amid the...
Read more
News

Proposed NYPD disciplnary rules ‘have nothing to do with fairness,’ union head says

WWNR -
0
The head of the union representing rank-and-file New York City police officers blasted a slew of proposed disciplinary guidelines Monday for cops who violate department...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap