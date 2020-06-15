58.8 F
Beckley
Sunday, June 14, 2020 10:08pm

NYC’s de Blasio fires back at Cuomo’s threat to shut down Manhattan over coronavirus social distancing

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday fired back at Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s threat to shut down Manhattan again if the city didn’t enforce social-distancing better — saying through a rep that “imprisoning people” isn’t the answer.

“We must balance safety with people’s need to reopen their businesses,” a City Hall spokeswoman said in an e-mail.

“We had social distancing ambassadors out all weekend distributing masks and encouraging people to disperse after making their purchases.

“These businesses are allowed to be open per the governor’s guidelines and we don’t believe imprisoning people or taking away their livelihood is the answer.”

Hours earlier, Cuomo had announced that he would close down Manhattan and the Hamptons on Long Island again amid the coronavirus if their “local governments” didn’t do a better job reining in scofflaws who aren’t properly social distancing and wearing masks, particularly outside bars and restaurants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We are not going back to that dark place,” Cuomo vowed, referring to the peak of the pandemic in the state, when nearly 800 people died in one day from the contagion.

“People send videos of these violations,” the governor said of the rogue residents — hundreds of whom have been caught on video partying closely together, many without masks, around St. Marks Place in the East Village in Manhattan the past couple of days.

Click for more from the New York Post.



Source link

Recent Articles

Philippine court finds news site chief Maria Ressa guilty of libel

News WWNR -
0
Maria Ressa, Executive Editor and CEO of Philippine news website Rappler, arrives for the promulgation of her cyber-libel case at Manila Regional Trial...
Read more

NYC’s de Blasio fires back at Cuomo’s threat to shut down Manhattan over coronavirus social distancing

News WWNR -
0
Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday fired back at Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s threat to shut down Manhattan again if the city didn’t enforce social-distancing better...
Read more

WWE Backlash results, recaps and analysis

News WWNR -
0
WWE Backlash has historically been a night when any lingering tensions and rivalries from WrestleMania are put to bed. While Money in the...
Read more

Atlanta police seek suspect who set Wendy’s on fire in Rayshard Brooks unrest

News WWNR -
0
Atlanta police on Sunday were seeking a suspect who set a Wendy’s on fire amid unrest over the deadly police shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard...
Read more

Atlanta police shooting ‘completely different’ than Floyd death, says CBP chief: ‘He took their weapon’

News WWNR -
0
The shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta Friday night was "completely different" than the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan said...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Philippine court finds news site chief Maria Ressa guilty of libel

WWNR -
0
Maria Ressa, Executive Editor and CEO of Philippine news website Rappler, arrives for the promulgation of her cyber-libel case at Manila Regional Trial...
Read more
News

WWE Backlash results, recaps and analysis

WWNR -
0
WWE Backlash has historically been a night when any lingering tensions and rivalries from WrestleMania are put to bed. While Money in the...
Read more
News

Atlanta police seek suspect who set Wendy’s on fire in Rayshard Brooks unrest

WWNR -
0
Atlanta police on Sunday were seeking a suspect who set a Wendy’s on fire amid unrest over the deadly police shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard...
Read more
News

Atlanta police shooting ‘completely different’ than Floyd death, says CBP chief: ‘He took their weapon’

WWNR -
0
The shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta Friday night was "completely different" than the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan said...
Read more
News

Burton wins Homestead-Miami NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Earnhardt finishes fifth

WWNR -
0
MIAMI – A late caution flag gave Harrison Burton new life, and he took advantage.Burton took the inside line on the way to...
Read more
News

Gates: Obama, GWB used military as a prop — but Trump administration takes those efforts to ‘a new level’

WWNR -
0
Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush liked to "use the military as a prop" — but the Trump administration has taken those...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap