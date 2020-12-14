NYPD shoot armed suspect at Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine

An armed suspect has been shot by police after opening fire during a Christmas concert outside of the Cathedral Church of St John the Divine in Harlem.

An NYPD spokesperson told FOX News that police responded after multiple 911 calls for shots fired in the vicinity of West 112 Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

After arriving on scene and spotting the gunman discharging his firearm, police returned fire and struck him. Authorities said the gunman is in critical condition and was being moved to a local hospital.

The NYPD is advising residents to avoid the area and to expect a large police presence and traffic delays.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer confirmed the incident, adding that she, her Chief of Staff and her press secretary were at the scene and were safe.

“We don’t have a lot of information but our gratitude goes out to first responders,” she added.

Attendee Shayoni Mitra said in a tweet that she was headed back home from the concert when she saw people running away from the scene.

“We started walking back, me with two other Barnard colleagues one of whom with close ties to St John the Divine. And as we rounded to 110th street people were already running. One person said there was a shooting,” she wrote in a thread. “We heard what sounded like loud hammering.”

Mitra also posted footage of the concert with the caption: “Cowards will not silence us. Hate cannot win.”

The performance was the cathedral’s first public event since the coronavirus pandemic hit the Big Apple, according to the New York Post.