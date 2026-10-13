Oak Hill Native Anthony Treadway Sworn In as New City Manager

OAK HILL, W.Va. — Oak Hill native Anthony Treadway was officially sworn in Monday evening as the city’s new city manager, stepping into the role with deep personal ties to the community and years of professional experience in public service and project management.

Treadway, born and raised in Oak Hill, previously worked as a project delivery manager for West Virginia American Water before accepting the city manager position. He also brings more than a decade of community service through Terri’s Tribute, where he has volunteered as an event coordinator since 2010. The nonprofit supports breast cancer awareness and fundraising efforts for patients across West Virginia.

Fayette County Circuit Judge W.E. Sam Fox II administered the oath of office during Monday’s City Council meeting, where Treadway’s family and friends gathered to witness the ceremony.

Following his swearing‑in, Treadway addressed council members and residents, expressing gratitude for the opportunity and emphasizing his lifelong connection to Oak Hill.

“I’m from Oak Hill, this is my town,” he said. “It’s where I grew up, it’s where I’m raising my kids, it’s where they’re going to grow up.”

Treadway also acknowledged his parents, who attended the meeting, saying the moment carried special significance because he is serving the community that shaped him. He pledged to work diligently on behalf of city employees and residents, adding, “I think we’ve got great days ahead of us.”

Treadway succeeds former City Manager Cris Meadows, who resigned on March 19, 2026. Tyler Bragg, the city’s GIS coordinator, had served as interim city manager since Meadows’ departure.