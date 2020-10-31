54 F
Beckley
Saturday, October 31, 2020 2:50pm

Obama, Biden to make first joint appearance in Michigan

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Democrats are bringing their firepower to Michigan, the critical swing state that helped seal President Trump‘s 2016 victory. 

Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will make their first joint 2020 campaign stop in Flint on Saturday afternoon.

Then the Democratic duo will travel to Detroit for a drive-in rally. They’ll be joined by Motown legend Stevie Wonder, whose “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” became an anthem of sorts for the Obama campaign in 2008. 

HOUSE DEMOCRATS POISED TO EXPAND MAJORITY, AS REPUBLICANS WARN AGAINST AOC TAKEOVER

If Biden wins Michigan, it would be a blow to Trump’s path to reelection. Trump stunned the world in 2016 by flipping three traditionally blue states — Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania —  and Trump is staking another four years in the White House on repeating his Midwest success. 

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Biden is holding rallies today in Des Moines, Iowa, Saint Paul, Minn., and Milwaukee, Wis. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Michigan is also a big battleground state for the Senate, where Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., is trying to fend off a challenge from Republican Army veteran John James. 

Trump has been stumping hard in Michigan with a rally Friday in Waterford Township. He plans to return to the Great Lakes State on Sunday and Monday in his closing rally blitz.

ELECTION DAY 3 DAYS AWAY: TRUMP, BIDEN BARNSTORM SWING STATES

The night before the election in 2016, Trump’s final campaign rally went past midnight in Grand Rapids, Mich. Hoping to repeat history, the Trump campaign says the president’s last stop in the 2020 race will be Grand Rapids.

Trump beat Clinton by less than 11,000 votes in 2016.

Former President Barack Obama speaks as he campaigns for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Florida International University, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in North Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Biden says he has learned from the mistakes that Clinton’s campaign made four years ago in the Midwest.

At an event Friday in Milwaukee, Biden recounted campaigning for Clinton in 2016 and added, “For a whole lot of reasons — not all of which were her fault — [we] ended up not taking it as seriously. We thought it was different.”

Clinton was criticized for not campaigning enough in Midwestern states like Wisconsin and Michigan. After her stunning loss in 2016, many Democrats criticized her campaign as overconfident and too complacent.

THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION COMES DOWN TO THESE 12 STATES

In contrast, Biden often insists he’s taking no vote for granted and said Friday night in Wisconsin, “I’ve been here a lot.” 

Trump is making four stops in Pennsylvania on Saturday. 

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 



