Obama starting to ‘demonize’ some of the people who voted for him: Lawrence Jones

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Former President Barack Obama suggesting the 70-plus million people who voted for President Trump were motivated by racism is not only wrong but just “intellectual laziness,” Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones argued Friday.

In his forthcoming memoir, “A Promised Land,” Obama claims Trump’s presidency was the result of “millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House.”  

CANDACE OWENS BLASTS ‘DESPICABLE’ OBAMA BOOK CLAIMING TRUMP ELECTION WAS RACIST REACTION

The Fox Nation host, who campaigned for Obama at 15 years old as a Democrat, told co-host Sandra Smith he had a problem with then-candidate Trump claiming the first Black president wasn’t born in the United States but noted Obama was elected twice and remains the most popular living president according to polling.

“I feel like President Obama has started to demonize some of the very people that voted for him,” Jones told “America’s Newsroom,” adding, “I don’t like the demonization … to paint 70 million people as just these cold-blooded racists. I don’t think that’s true.”

KRISTI NOEM SLAMS OBAMA MEMOIR’S ‘RIDICULOUS’ MESSAGE

Jones said he spoke to Trump and Biden supporters over the course of the campaign who voted for Obama, not because he was Black, but because they believed he was the best man for the job and many said they voted for Trump because they felt like Washington wasn’t working for them.

“When you take the highest office in the land, you’re going to receive criticism and you can’t just say that it is deeply rooted in race,” Jones said.

“I will never rob President Obama of his Blackness or the experiences that he had,” Jones said. “I’m often the youngest man in the room and I’m often the only Black person in the room, many times, so I understand how that feels at times. But again, as someone that’s been on the road and speaking to those Trump supporters, all I’ve experienced is love from them but they are angry at their circumstance and so I think there needs to be an evaluation of that.”

