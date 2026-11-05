Oceanetics Expansion in Wyoming County Expected to Create 25 New Jobs

PINEVILLE, W.Va. — A manufacturing expansion at the John D. Rockefeller Industrial Park in Wyoming County is expected to create 25 new full-time jobs and more than double the workforce of Oceanetics, according to Gov. Patrick Morrisey’s office.

The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council will assist with financing for a new 15,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at the industrial park, which is owned and operated by the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority.

State officials said the project will allow Oceanetics to increase employment from 20 workers to 45, adding positions in welding, machining, fabrication and engineering.

Oceanetics manufactures maritime buoy systems, naval defense equipment and port security technologies for the U.S. Navy and the energy security sector. The company expanded its presence in Wyoming County after acquiring Truston Technologies in 2018.

The project also includes a planned $1.2 million investment in specialized manufacturing equipment.

Wyoming County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Christy Laxton said the state funding provides the final piece needed to move the project forward.

“This expansion allows us to support the growth of an established employer while creating new opportunities for skilled workers and strengthening Wyoming County’s manufacturing future,” Laxton said.

Construction on the new facility is expected to begin soon, with the plant scheduled to open in fall 2027.