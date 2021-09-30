Office Of Medical Cannabis Holds Patient Sign Up Event In Beckley.

Beckley, WV – (WWNR) – Thanks to the WV Medical Cannabis Act recently passed by the State Legislature, qualifying patients with serious medical conditions will soon be able to obtain medical marijuana. The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis, under the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, held a public sign-up event Wednesday at the Raleigh County DHHR Office in Beckley. The goal was to provide in person assistance to those who have difficulty registering as a patient.

Patient cards are valid only in West Virginia. To date, OMC has received nearly 3,500 patient applications for medical cannabis. Patients who register early or have already registered will have the term of their patient card extended to the following:

• Register by Sept. 30 – card is good for 2 years total (1 year original + 1 year extension)

• Register after Oct. 1 – card is good for 1 year total.

The Beckley event was OMC’s third patient sign up event. The first took place July 26 in Charleston, with the second on August 25 in Morgantown. Eligible West Virginians can also register for a medical cannabis patient card at http://medcanwv.org/. A list of physicians registered to certify patients as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available on the website.

Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state later this year.