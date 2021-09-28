Advertisement

Office of Medical Cannabis to Host Patient Sign Up Event in Beckley Wednesday

Warren Ellison interviews Jason Frame, Director of the state Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Medical Cannabis.

Beckley, WV – The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC), under the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, will host a public sign up event for medical cannabis patients from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 29 at the Raleigh County DHHR office, located at 407 Neville Street, in Beckley. 

 

Patients who have already been certified by a registered physician as having an applicable serious medical condition must bring the following items: 

  • Completed patient certification form
  • Driver’s license, state ID, or passport
  • Proof of West Virginia residency, such as a utility bill
  • $50 patient ID card application fee, which must be paid by check or money order

 

Patients who have not already seen a registered physician must bring the following items, in addition to the above:

  • At least one piece of medical documentation that shows their diagnosis, such as medical records, a letter from a doctor, or office visit summaries
  • Valid photo ID
  • Two proofs of West Virginia residency for state registration
  • Cash, credit, or debit to pay the $149 physician evaluation fee

 

Patients who have a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level or less may apply for a waiver of the $50 patient ID card fee at the event. If a waiver is requested, applicants must provide their most recent W2, paystubs within the last 30 days or proof of eligibility for low-income benefits. 

 

Appointments are strongly encouraged and may be scheduled by calling 304-356-5090. 

