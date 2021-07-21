Office of Medical Cannabis to host patient sign up event July 26 in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV –(WWNR) The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) will host a public signup event for medical cannabis patients from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Monday, July 26 in the first floor conference room of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, East, Charleston, WV 25301.

Patients must have already seen a registered physician and bring the following items: Physician certification form; driver’s license, state ID, or passport; and proof of West Virginia residency, such as a utility bill or voter registration card. Appointments are strongly encouraged and may be scheduled by calling 304-356-5090.

“Our goal is for individuals to understand the signup process,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. “Our staff will assist patients in completing the online application for those who may not have adequate internet access or who are not familiar with online applications.”

To date, OMC has received 2,556patient applications for medical cannabis. Patients who register early or have already registered will have the term of their patient card extended to the following:

· Register by September 30, 2021 = card is good for 2 years total (1 year original + 1 year extension)

· Register after October 1, 2021 = card is good for 1 year total

Patients who have a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level or less may apply for a waiver of the $50 state card fee. If a waiver is requested, applicants must provide documentation — most recent W2, paystubs within the last 30 days or proof of eligibility for low-income benefits.

Patient cards are valid only in West Virginia. Registration does not mean medical cannabis products can immediately be obtained.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act permits West Virginia residents with serious medical conditions to procure medical cannabis for certified medical use in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams, or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization; dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.

In addition to the July 26 event, eligible West Virginians can register for a medical cannabis patient card at www.medcanwv.org. A list of physicians registered to certify patients as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available on the website.