Officer Involved Shooting Sunday in Beckley Sends one to Hospital

An Officer involved shooting has sent one Beckley Man the hospital with non- life threatening injuries. The Incident started Sunday October 8th when officers responded around 1pm after the Raleigh County 911 received a call regarding a male brandishing a shotgun in the parking-lot of “Flipstarz” on Industrial Park Road in Beaver. The caller reported that they believed that the male with the shotgun was waiting on his wife and children, and that there was possibly some kind of child custody situation occurring. Raleigh County EOC then dispatched the WVSP and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies to investigate. Prior to the arrival of law enforcement, the male left the area in a van with his wife and children.

Approximately 10 minutes later, a Raleigh County Deputy Sheriff encountered the suspect vehicle on Clarence W. Meadows Blvd in Beckley. The Deputy attempted to stop the van, but the suspect then began fleeing with his wife and children still inside the vehicle. The pursuit continued from Clarence W. Meadows Blvd onto Stanaford road at speeds as high as 90 mph. The suspect then stopped the vehicle at his residence residence on Stanaford Road. He got out of the vehicle holding a shotgun. Deputies ordered the suspect to drop the shotgun numerous times, but he refused. He then turned toward the Deputies with the shotgun in hand, when he was shot by a RCSO Deputy.

The suspect was transported to BARH and has since been flown to a Charleston Hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured during the incident. Several criminal charges are pending against the suspect. The suspect is Alan Charles Warden, 39 of Stanaford, WV.

Sheriff J. C. Canaday