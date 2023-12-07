Official WV 2023 limited edition Christmas ornament designed by Beckley Artist

According to DesMeules, the whimsical ornament was created by gold and white colors of sand being placed into the heated glass and then blown to size. He sandblasted the oval surface, then drilled a small hole into the bottom for a battery-operated light to be inserted. Once DesMeules finished the glass bulb, it would be sent off to Saunders to use the oval surface as her canvas.



“I am honored and blessed to have been chosen a second time for the First Lady’s Christmas ornament. It was a privilege to partner with a fellow West Virginia artisan to continue this holiday tradition,” DesMeules said.



“I love this ornament,” Christie Saunders said. “It takes me back to my childhood when life was much simpler. I remember decorating the tree with my family and some of my favorite gifts I would receive. Completing these ornaments brought back great memories I had forgotten about. I was honored when my design was selected for this year’s ornament.”