Recent Articles
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin – Box Score – December 7, 2019
BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP GAMEFOX2:40 - 3rdFOX1234TOSU071017WIS714021 ...
Trump to 4,000 Israeli Americans in Florida: US-Israel relationship is ‘stronger now than ever before’
President Trump addressed a crowd of more than 4,000 people at the Israeli American Council (IAC) National Summit in Florida on Saturday night,...
Trump will ‘temporarily hold off’ designating Mexican cartels as terror groups
President Trump announced Friday that he will hold off on officially designating Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations while he works with the Mexican president "to deal decisively" with...
9 out of 10 drivers think everyone else can’t drive in winter
Nine in 10 Americans don’t trust other drivers to stay safe on the road in the winter, according to new research. ...
Dan Gainor: Media criticize Democrats – A rare break from their attacks on Trump and Republicans
Journalists grew concerned about a political party’s supposed racism this week. Only this time the media were complaining about the Democratic Party.What took...
Related Stories
News
Trump to 4,000 Israeli Americans in Florida: US-Israel relationship is ‘stronger now than ever before’
President Trump addressed a crowd of more than 4,000 people at the Israeli American Council (IAC) National Summit in Florida on Saturday night,...
News
Trump will ‘temporarily hold off’ designating Mexican cartels as terror groups
President Trump announced Friday that he will hold off on officially designating Mexican cartels as terrorist organizations while he works with the Mexican president "to deal decisively" with...
News
9 out of 10 drivers think everyone else can’t drive in winter
Nine in 10 Americans don’t trust other drivers to stay safe on the road in the winter, according to new research. ...
News
Dan Gainor: Media criticize Democrats – A rare break from their attacks on Trump and Republicans
Journalists grew concerned about a political party’s supposed racism this week. Only this time the media were complaining about the Democratic Party.What took...
News
Rep. Waltz on NAS Pensacola shooting: ‘We need to get to the bottom of why’
Rep. Michael Waltz on the Pensacola shootingFlorida Rep. Michael Waltz called for answers after a Saudi national in a U.S. Navy training program...
News
Devin Nunes on phone record release: ‘We’re definitely going to take legal action’
House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said Saturday that he would be pursuing legal action after his phone records were exposed...