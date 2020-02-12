Ohio State’s Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint face rape and kidnapping charges

Ohio State football players Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint both face charges of rape and kidnapping stemming from an alleged incident last week.

Riep and Wint both were charged Tuesday in Franklin County Municipal Court in Ohio. Warrants have been issued for both men, who face first-degree felonies. Ohio State said in a statement it is aware of the charges and arrests, and that both players have been suspended from all team activities.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ElevenWarriors.com, Riep and Wint “forced vaginal intercourse” during an alleged incident on Feb. 4. The complaint states both men held down the woman against her will “with the purpose to engage in sexual activity,” Eleven Warriors reports.

The affidavit also states that Riep filmed the woman and told her to provide her name and say that the encounter was consensual before she went home, according to Eleven Warriors.

Both Riep and Wint are listed with the same address, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Riep, a senior cornerback from Cincinnati, has appeared in 37 games for the Buckeyes, recording 33 tackles and three interceptions, including two last season. Wint is a senior safety from Brooklyn, New York, who has appeared in 35 games with 40 tackles.