Okey L. Patteson Road (WV 612) Closing

Monday, May 15, 2023
Fayette County, WV – Okey L. Patteson Road (WV 612) will be restricted to a single
lane with intermittent traffic delays beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, for
bridge repairs over Mossy Creek at Mossy. Barring any inclement weather or
unforeseen circumstances, the road will reopen on Friday, May 26, 2023. Local traffic
will have access to all properties while this work is being completed. Motorists are
asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling
through the work zone.