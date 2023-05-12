Okey L. Patteson Road (WV 612) Closing

Monday, May 15, 2023

Fayette County, WV – Okey L. Patteson Road (WV 612) will be restricted to a single

lane with intermittent traffic delays beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2023, for

bridge repairs over Mossy Creek at Mossy. Barring any inclement weather or

unforeseen circumstances, the road will reopen on Friday, May 26, 2023. Local traffic

will have access to all properties while this work is being completed. Motorists are

asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling

through the work zone.