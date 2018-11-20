620 AM • 101.1 FM
Oklahoma at West Virginia | Preview, Picks, and Predictions | College Football Today

Joe Lisi, Rich Cirminiello, Gabe Morency pick and debate the biggest games of Thanksgiving and the weekend including #11 UCF @ USF, #6 Oklahoma @ #9 West Virginia, #18 Washington @ #8 Washington State and much more! The guys also give you their Thanksgiving & weekly predictions and best bets!

