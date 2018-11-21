620 AM • 101.1 FM
Home Sports Oklahoma at West Virginia Preview / Prediction (11-23-18) Big 12 on the Line
Sports

Oklahoma at West Virginia Preview / Prediction (11-23-18) Big 12 on the Line

By Nov 21, 2018, 19:00 pm0

2
0



A spot in the Big 12 Championship is on the line as West Virginia hosts Oklahoma. We preview the game and give our prediction.
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
Sports Gaming 1 Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxqQsFZwikeN2RB7lxZKesA

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/SportsGaming1

Amazon: http://amzn.to/2rx4F26

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMVyEEhRPKVK2C6_6CmyG6w?sub_confirmation=1

Visit Sports Creators for exclusive content:
http://sportscreators.com/

Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/SportsCreators/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SG1Sports

SG1 Wrestling Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/lwawrestling9

TAG

Related articles

Oklahoma at West Virginia | Preview, Picks, and Predictions | College Football Today

West Virginia Football: Black Friday Showdown

College Football LIVE Friday Night / Oklahoma-West Virginia, Washington-Washington State Pregame

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Find Us on Facebook