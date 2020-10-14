46 F
Oklahoma cheerleader, 15, critically injured after football goalpost topples over, hits her head

A teenage girl was critically injured when a goalpost toppled over and crashed onto her head as she was posing for a photo with her cheerleading team in Oklahoma, a report said Tuesday.

Jenessa Thompson, 15, was underneath the 500-pound structure as her teammates climbed onto it to get in position for the photo at their high school in the town of Cyril, a local Fox affiliate reported.

Thompson had to be airlifted to a local hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit, according to the report.

“The goalpost hit her solid here and she was pinned to the ground,” the teen’s grandmother told the station.

“She wasn’t responsive that I could tell. Her little arms were limp,” the grandmother added. “She was moaning but pretty much unconscious.”

She’ll remain in intensive care for several more days, but her grandmother told the station that her condition had improved Tuesday evening and she did not have bleeding in her brain.

“That was a real honest to goodness hallelujah,” her grandmother said. “God is good.”

The girl is being treated for a jaw injury and doctors are looking for more issues.

This article first appeared in the New York Post.



