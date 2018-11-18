Oklahoma State upsets No. 9 West Virginia in the final minute 45-41 | College Football Highlights

No. 9 West Virginia is taken down by Oklahoma State in the final minute of the game during their 4-hour showdown. Oklahoma State QB Taylor Cornelius finished the game with 5 touchdowns and 338 yards, two of them to Tylan Wallace including the game-winner. West Virginia QB Will Grier failed to score on the Mountaineers’ final drive but finished with 2 touchdowns and 364 yards on the day.
✔ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC
✔ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN
✔ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV
ESPN on Social Media:
► Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/espn
► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/espn
► Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/espn
Visit ESPN on YouTube to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball, soccer and more.
More on ESPN.com: http://www.espn.com