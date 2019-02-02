620 AM • 101.1 FM
Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Basketball Highlights (2018-19) | Stadium

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia basketball highlights from 2019 game. Freshman Brandon Knapper tallied a career-high 25 points off the bench as West Virginia sprung another upset with a 79-71 win over Oklahoma.

