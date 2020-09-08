81 F
Beckley
Tuesday, September 8, 2020 5:01pm

One NFL player has positive COVID-19 result during latest testing period

By WWNR
NewsSports


Only one NFL player produced a confirmed positive COVID-19 test during the league’s most recent testing period, another encouraging report as the league prepares this week to open its 2020 regular season.

According to data released Tuesday, the league tested 2,641 players and 5,708 other personnel between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5. In addition to the one player, seven other staff members also produced a positive result. Since the true start of training camp Aug. 12, a total of 24 people have produced confirmed positive tests.

The NFL has tested an average of 8,554 people over three testing periods, including those who have since been released or waived during the roster cutdown process.

Players and all other Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees will be tested every day during the regular season except game day, according to protocols finalized last weekend.



