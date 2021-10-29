Open enrollment for health insurance begins November 1st – With recent changes and improvements the ACA is back and stronger than ever

Charleston, WV – (WWNR) The first day of the Affordable Care Act open enrollment period in West Virginia is November 1st.

Nationally, the Biden-Harris Administration quadrupled the number of health care navigators ahead of this year’s open enrollment period, which runs (4) weeks longer than recent enrollment periods. In West Virginia, First Choice Services was awarded $1,000,000 to continue their WV Navigator program for West Virginia which allowed for the opening of three new locations in Huntington, Fairmont, Martinsburg and the addition of 10 new Navigators. Last year, First Choice Services was the only navigator in West Virginia and received only $100,000 to play this critical role. Navigators provide free assistance to people in order to help them find and select healthcare options.

Consumers who come back to the Health Insurance Marketplace this year can expect to see some very important updates. New this year is increased financial assistance made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which extends eligibility for ACA health insurance subsidies to people buying their own health coverage on the Marketplace who have incomes over 400% of poverty. The law also increases the amount of financial assistance for people at lower incomes who were already eligible under the ACA. Both provisions are temporary, lasting through 2022.

This year’s open enrollment period for health insurance is November 1st to January 15th. West Virginia residents can compare plans and apply for health insurance at www.healthcare.gov. Many individuals who purchase coverage through the Marketplace will also qualify for advanced premium tax credits, which will subsidize the cost of their monthly health care premiums, or may be eligible for other programs to help lower health care costs. It is important that West Virginians pay attention and act quickly to enroll by the January 15th deadline. People who already have a plan and need to re-enroll are encouraged to double-check the network and prescription drug coverage for any changes, and to update their information in case they qualify for any additional cost-savings. Free in-person help is available by calling 304-356-5834 or visiting www.ACANavigator.com.