Open in a Pandemic? Let’s Do it TWICE!

– Erin Stone

Beckley, WV (WWNR) – Open a business in the middle of a pandemic? Tough. Opening TWICE in the middle of a pandemic? What are you thinking? That’s exactly what the owners Kaitlynn Hall and Haley Weaver did in August 2020 and this March. Sugar Maple Roots Boutique now has a physical store right here in Beckley, WV.

Listen Here:

Starting their business online with Facebook, Sugar Maple Roots Boutique has skyrocketed into the market allowing these West Virginia ladies to plant physical roots with a storefront. Located at 366 Ragland Road, right next to the Rhythms of Grace Dance Studio, the quaint boutique gives local ladies lots of shopping options.

Specializing in clothing, hats, shoes, gifts, and jewelry makes this a dream location for women and a great spot to pick up gifts for the ladies in your life. They have recently added western-style clothing and some children’s clothing as well.

Even though Sugar Maple Roots is less than a year old, Kaitlynn and Haley are already looking forward. They have plans to expand their children’s clothing and baby items to become the ideal Mommy and Me location. This is something very close to their hearts as both women have just or are about to expand their families with new additions!

They have also made great efforts to make sure everyone feels comfortable. If you order online, your order will be ready in 30 minutes. You then pick it up at the store or they will bring your order out to you in your vehicle in the parking lot at the store. With Facebook and Instagram, it is easy to keep up with new arrivals any specials going on.

www.facebook.com/sugarmapleroots

shopsugarmapleroots.com

WWNR News/Talk 620 AM 101.1 FM

A Southern Communications Station

All Rights Reserved 2021

Email us here