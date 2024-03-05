Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: 70-degree temperatures allow patching to continue

CHARLESTON, WV – Temperatures in the 70s mean that asphalt plants in St. Albans, Princeton, and Morgantown can continue supplying the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVODH) with hot asphalt to make permanent pothole repairs.



Gov. Jim Justice and the WVDOH have been taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather to get a head start on the spring pothole patching season. Since Gov. Justice and the WVDOH announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 28,336 potholes along 4,011 miles of road.



As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.