Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: Early patching blitz nearing end as asphalt plants prepare to open for spring

CHARLESTON, WV – Operation R.I.P. Potholes, a late winter pothole patching blitz triggered by unseasonably warm weather, is nearing an end. Asphalt plants throughout West Virginia are opening within the next few weeks to begin the spring patching season.



Since Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 52,601 potholes along 4,929 miles of road. Pothole patching typically doesn’t begin until the first week of April.



WVDOH officials worked with asphalt plant owners in St. Albans, Morgantown, and Princeton to open early this season, allowing road crews to make permanent pothole repairs with hot asphalt. As crews are out patching, they are finding that some stretches of road may have numerous potholes to patch, while some stretches may have none.



Asphalt plants are beginning to open in other parts of the state now, with the rest expected to open the first week of April.