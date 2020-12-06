29.2 F
Beckley
Sunday, December 6, 2020 6:40am

Orange County, Calif., sheriff says deputies won’t enforce Gov. Newsom’s lockdown order

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



The Orange County sheriff in California said Saturday his department would not be enforcing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new restrictive coronavirus lockdown order, which is set to take effect Sunday in the southern part of the state as well as the San Joaquin Valley, south of Sacramento. 

The governor warned last week that the order, which bans indoor dining at restaurants and closes bars and hair salons, would trigger regionally when any section of the state falls below 15% intensive care unit-capacity in hospitals.

“Compliance with health orders is a matter of personal responsibility and not a matter of law enforcement,” Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said in a statement posted on Twitter. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Department will remain consistent in our approach.”

LOS ANGELES COUNTY PROTEST OF DINING BAN TARGETS SUPERVISOR WHO VOTED FOR IT

Barnes’ statement said deputies will not respond solely to enforce mask-wearing, social distancing or social gathering restrictions. “Deputies will respond to calls for potential criminal behavior and for the protection of life and property.”

“To put the onus on law enforcement to enforce these orders against law-abiding citizens who are already struggling through difficult circumstances, while at the same time criticizing law enforcement and taking away our tools to do our jobs is both contradictory and disingenuous,” he wrote. 

SAN MATEO COUNTY BREAKS WITH NEWSOM, WON’T IMPOSE STAY-AT-HOME ORDER 

He said residents should follow health recommendations to keep from spreading the virus and policymakers shouldn’t “penalize residents for earning a livelihood, safeguarding their mental health, or enjoying our most cherished freedoms.”

The statement comes soon after San Mateo County near San Francisco said it would not immediately implement the stay-at-home order. 

San Mateo has not fallen below 15% capacity but could by the middle of the month.

The county said on Thursday that instead, it will work with the community and businesses to enforce the state’s strictest existing restrictions under its “purple tier” category, diverging from other Bay Area counties that decided to implement the order as a precaution. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We know our residents have sacrificed and patience is growing thin, but we need you to know that you have the power to curb the spread and preserve hospital capacity for those who will need care in the coming weeks. We can get through this together if each of us takes action now to social distance, wear face coverings and avoid gatherings,” County Manager Michael Callagy said.



Source link

Recent Articles

Orange County, Calif., sheriff says deputies won’t enforce Gov. Newsom’s lockdown order

News WWNR -
0
The Orange County sheriff in California said Saturday his department would not be enforcing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new restrictive coronavirus lockdown order, which is...
Read more

Boxing needs Spence-Crawford in 2021, and the fighters need it too

News WWNR -
0
Errol Spence Jr. is back. He was aggressive and effective in his unanimous decision win over Danny Garcia on Saturday -- erasing all...
Read more

Los Angeles County protest of dining ban targets supervisor who voted for it

News WWNR -
0
A Los Angeles County supervisor got an earful of complaints Saturday from protesters who are upset about the county’s ban on outdoor dining...
Read more

LIVE UPDATES: Trump, Georgia governor clash over election results

News WWNR -
0
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, pushed back on President Trump’s demands for “signature verification” in an attempt to overturn the state's election results, saying he has called...
Read more

Oregon doctor who refused to wear mask has medical license suspended

News WWNR -
0
The Oregon Medical Board suspended the license of Dr. Steven LaTulippe who said he refused to wear a mask in his clinic and encouraged...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Boxing needs Spence-Crawford in 2021, and the fighters need it too

WWNR -
0
Errol Spence Jr. is back. He was aggressive and effective in his unanimous decision win over Danny Garcia on Saturday -- erasing all...
Read more
News

Los Angeles County protest of dining ban targets supervisor who voted for it

WWNR -
0
A Los Angeles County supervisor got an earful of complaints Saturday from protesters who are upset about the county’s ban on outdoor dining...
Read more
News

LIVE UPDATES: Trump, Georgia governor clash over election results

WWNR -
0
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, pushed back on President Trump’s demands for “signature verification” in an attempt to overturn the state's election results, saying he has called...
Read more
News

Oregon doctor who refused to wear mask has medical license suspended

WWNR -
0
The Oregon Medical Board suspended the license of Dr. Steven LaTulippe who said he refused to wear a mask in his clinic and encouraged...
Read more
News

Paris sees second weekend of protests, violence over controversial security law

WWNR -
0
Violence broke out in Paris for the second consecutive weekend as protesters clashed with police during demonstrations over a proposed security law, according...
Read more
News

Trump ‘surprised’ congressional Republicans say Biden is president-elect, demands to know who

WWNR -
0
President Trump said he is “surprised” that “so many” congressional Republicans believe President-elect Joe Biden won the election, and demanded a list of those...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap