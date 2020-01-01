43.3 F
‘Orange Is the New Black’ creator Jenji Kohan’s son dead after Utah ski accident, police say

Charlie Noxon, the son of “Orange Is the New Black” creator Jenji Kohan, has died following a ski accident. He was 20 years old.

Noxon suffered an accident in Park City, Utah, on New Year’s Eve, police authorities and Vail Resorts confirmed to Page Six on Wednesday. Park City ski patrol responded to the incident, which occurred on an intermediate trail near Canyons Village.

After further emergency care and evaluation, Noxon was pronounced deceased by Airmed.

"Orange Is the New Black" creator Jenji Kohan's son Charlie Noxon, seen here in a photo posted to Instagram, died after a ski accident, investigators said.

“Park City Mountain, Park City Mountain Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends,” said Park City Mountain Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Goar in a statement.

Noxon had been in the ski town with his father, journalist Christopher Noxon, and his two siblings when the accident took place.

