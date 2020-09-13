67.1 F
Beckley
Sunday, September 13, 2020 5:29am

Oregon fire marshal departs amid wildfire destruction

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


Oregon’s top fire official resigned Saturday as wildfires continued to rage there and in other Western states.

Marshal Jim Walker submitted a resignation letter to the superintendent of the Oregon State Police after he was placed on paid administrative leave, FOX 12 Oregon reported.

No reason for Walker’s departure was officially disclosed but sources said State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton had lost confidence in Walker’s ability to handle the state’s wildfire crisis, OregonLive.com reported.

Chief Deputy Mariana Ruiz-Temple has been appointed the state’s new fire marshal. Before Walker was placed on leave, he had effectively delegated the job of managing the state’s wildfire response to Ruiz-Temple, a source told the news outlet.

OREGON PREPARING FOR WILDFIRES TO BE ‘MASS FATALITY EVENT,’ OFFICIAL SAYS

“Mariana has led with grace, transparency and courage,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement. “She embodies the experience Oregon needs to face this crisis, in this moment.”

Oregon Fire Marshal Jim Walker resigned Saturday. Succeeding him is Chief Deputy Mariana Ruiz-Temple. (Office of the State Fire Marshal/Oregon State Police)

Oregon Fire Marshal Jim Walker resigned Saturday. Succeeding him is Chief Deputy Mariana Ruiz-Temple. (Office of the State Fire Marshal/Oregon State Police)

Hampton also issued a statement of support for Ruiz-Temple.

“Mariana is assuming this position as Oregon is in an unprecedented crisis which demands an urgent response,” he said, according to OregonLive.com.

“This response and the circumstances necessitated a leadership change. I have the absolute confidence in Mariana to lead OSFM [Office of the State Fire Marshal] operations through this critical time. She is tested, trusted and respected – having the rare combination of technical aptitude in field operations and administration.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wildfires burned 1 million acres in Oregon last week, with two of the largest occurring in the Portland metro area, in Marion County and Clackamas County, FOX 12 reported.

Oregon is one of seven Western states slated to receive assistance from the federal government for addressing wildfire damage. The others are California, Colorado, Montana, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.



Source link

Recent Articles

David Wurmser: High-stakes Afghan-Taliban peace talks open as Trump seeks to halt ‘endless wars’

News WWNR -
0
Exactly 19 years and one day after the 9/11 attacks masterminded by Afghanistan-based Al Qaeda terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people in the U.S.,...
Read more

Oregon fire marshal departs amid wildfire destruction

News WWNR -
0
Oregon’s top fire official resigned Saturday as wildfires continued to rage there and in other Western states.Marshal Jim Walker submitted a resignation letter...
Read more

UFC Fight Night — Who’s next for Michelle Waterson? Analyzing the Ed Herman controversy

News WWNR -
0
Saturday's Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill bout wasn't originally scheduled to be the Fight Night main event, but a positive COVID test scrapped...
Read more

Trump aides review CDC coronavirus reports to better align with president’s upbeat messaging: report

News WWNR -
0
The president's political aides have successfully demanded to review and, in some cases, modify weekly Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports on the...
Read more

Trump rallies in Nevada to fight for votes in key battleground state

News WWNR -
0
President Trump came out swinging Saturday evening at a rally in Nevada."The bottom line is, when we win, America wins," the president told...
Read more

Related Stories

News

David Wurmser: High-stakes Afghan-Taliban peace talks open as Trump seeks to halt ‘endless wars’

WWNR -
0
Exactly 19 years and one day after the 9/11 attacks masterminded by Afghanistan-based Al Qaeda terrorists killed nearly 3,000 people in the U.S.,...
Read more
News

UFC Fight Night — Who’s next for Michelle Waterson? Analyzing the Ed Herman controversy

WWNR -
0
Saturday's Michelle Waterson vs. Angela Hill bout wasn't originally scheduled to be the Fight Night main event, but a positive COVID test scrapped...
Read more
News

Trump aides review CDC coronavirus reports to better align with president’s upbeat messaging: report

WWNR -
0
The president's political aides have successfully demanded to review and, in some cases, modify weekly Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports on the...
Read more
News

Trump rallies in Nevada to fight for votes in key battleground state

WWNR -
0
President Trump came out swinging Saturday evening at a rally in Nevada."The bottom line is, when we win, America wins," the president told...
Read more
News

Big Ten presidents to discuss starting football

WWNR -
0
Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all -- maybe as soon...
Read more
News

House Democrats subpoena DHS chief to appear at House hearing

WWNR -
0
Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee have subpoenaed Chad Wolf to testify about threats facing the nation, a request that left Wolf “very disappointed," he...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap