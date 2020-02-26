48 F
Beckley
Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Oregon man arrested for repeatedly buying Girl Scout cookies with counterfeit money, police say

By WWNR
An Oregon man was arrested last weekend after he allegedly used counterfeit money to buy Girl Scout cookies from at least two locations.

Camden Ducharme, 36, was taken into custody in Salem on Sunday after a Girl Scout mother reported him to police last week for paying for a $5 box of Tagalongs with a $20 bill, FOX 12 in Portland reported.

Tiffany Brown, who manned the booth outside of a Walmart with her two daughters, said Ducharme was “fidgety” and asked a lot of questions before he tendered the suspicious-looking bill.

“As soon as he was out of earshot, [her 13-year-old daughter] said, ‘I don’t think this money is real,’” Brown told Oregon Live.

CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION SEIZES $90M IN COUNTERFEIT JEWELRY, CARTIER BRACELETS

The 13-year-old told FOX 12 she was too intimated to say anything to him about the money.

“We called the non-emergency police line and the police officer took [the bill] and said, ‘yes, this is a fake,’” Brown said. “It’s pretty unbelievable.”

Police said they responded to at least one other incident in which he bought Girl Scout cookies with counterfeit money this month.

With help from Walmart, police said they used surveillance video to identify Ducharme and arrested him on charges of forgery and theft after he returned to the store Sunday.

“We want to thank the victim for making the report and providing such a good description of Ducharme. We also want to thank Walmart for helping us identify him in such a timely manner,” the Salem Police Department said, according to FOX 12.



