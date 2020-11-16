42.2 F
Beckley
Monday, November 16, 2020 3:20am

Oregon official calls out Brown’s COVID-19 restriction before Thanksgiving

By WWNR
NewsPolitics



Tootie Smith, a Republican and incoming chairwoman of the Clackamas Board of County Commissioners, took to Facebook on Saturday to announce that despite new restrictions, she plans to celebrate Thanksgiving “with as many family and friends” as she can find.

“Gov Brown is WRONG to order otherwise,” Smith posted.

The Oregonian reported that Smith’s post seemed to be a direct rebuke of Oregon’s Gov. Kate Brown’s new restrictions that include limiting the number of people in social gatherings to no more than six. Brown announced Friday a statewide two-week “freeze,” which will limit restaurants and bars to take-out only and close gyms, as well as, indoor and outdoor recreational facilities during that period. 

CLICK FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS UPDATE

The freeze will take effect starting Nov. 18 and will run through Dec. 2. It aims to limit group activities and slow the spread of COVID-19. The state is experiencing a spike in coronavirus infections and has reached record high positivity rates and hospitalizations in November.

The paper reported how Brown backed up her new coronavirus restrictions by warning residents that police will help enforce compliance.

Smith told the paper that the coronavirus restrictions have had a devastating effect on other issues like domestic violence and depression, and she said that more restrictions are not worth the pain. 

The paper pointed out that Smith’s post was both praised and criticized.  Some called her announcement cavalier since the state is undergoing so many new infections.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith told the paper that she has been in touch with “hundreds if not thousands of people who are up in arms” about Brown’s restrictions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report



Source link

Recent Articles

Oregon official calls out Brown’s COVID-19 restriction before Thanksgiving

News WWNR -
0
Tootie Smith, a Republican and incoming chairwoman of the Clackamas Board of County Commissioners, took to Facebook on Saturday to announce that despite...
Read more

This Day in History: Nov. 16

News WWNR -
0
Democrats embrace&#2013266080;Nancy Pelosi as the first woman House speaker in history, but then undermine her authority; Sen. Al Franken is accused of sexual abuse, inappropriate...
Read more

Live Updates: Election link unclear as poll workers across US test positive for COVID-19

News WWNR -
0
At least two dozen poll workers in Missouri and others in New York, Iowa, Indiana, and Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus,...
Read more

‘Squad’ member lhan Omar claims Democratic party’s one ‘big family,’ ignores internal sparring over agenda

News WWNR -
0
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., raised eyebrows on Sunday with her characterization of the Democratic Party as one "big family," despite the renewed infighting over a spate of losses...
Read more

Bernie Sanders claims ‘far-left agenda’ supported by ‘the majority of American people’

News WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders maintained on Sunday his confidence in President-elect Biden to uphold the progressive policies their two teams agreed to prior to the election, insisting that...
Read more

Related Stories

News

This Day in History: Nov. 16

WWNR -
0
Democrats embrace&#2013266080;Nancy Pelosi as the first woman House speaker in history, but then undermine her authority; Sen. Al Franken is accused of sexual abuse, inappropriate...
Read more
News

Live Updates: Election link unclear as poll workers across US test positive for COVID-19

WWNR -
0
At least two dozen poll workers in Missouri and others in New York, Iowa, Indiana, and Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus,...
Read more
News

‘Squad’ member lhan Omar claims Democratic party’s one ‘big family,’ ignores internal sparring over agenda

WWNR -
0
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., raised eyebrows on Sunday with her characterization of the Democratic Party as one "big family," despite the renewed infighting over a spate of losses...
Read more
News

Bernie Sanders claims ‘far-left agenda’ supported by ‘the majority of American people’

WWNR -
0
Sen. Bernie Sanders maintained on Sunday his confidence in President-elect Biden to uphold the progressive policies their two teams agreed to prior to the election, insisting that...
Read more
News

Ivanka Trump slams media for ignoring violence against conservatives

WWNR -
0
Ivanka Trump on Sunday called out the media for its apparent double standards when covering violence directed towards conservatives and supporters of her father, President...
Read more
News

Detroit Lions win at home for first time in 385 days — snapping seven-game losing streak – Detroit Lions Blog

WWNR -
0
DETROIT -- For all Matt Prater's struggles this season, when the Detroit Lions needed him the most -- to save a game, perhaps...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap