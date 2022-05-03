Organizations come together to restore Vandalized Blessings Box

Beckley, WV – On October 20, 2021 the Blessing Box Beckley Pride sponsored on 3rd Ave through the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition was vandalized. The brightly colored mural our organization painted to help beautify our community was painted over in solid black. The mural had only been up for a few weeks before the vandalism occurred. The time and money Beckley Pride spent to complete the project was a total loss.

Beckley Pride was contacted by Carley Knuckles C-SPF Student Leader and President of WVU Tech’s Active Minds and Prevention and Recovery programs in January regarding the restoration of the Blessing Box mural. Through the WV Collegiate Strategic Prevention Framework Partnerships for Success (C-SPF-PFS) Initiative and the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America (CADCA) Carley received a mini grant to help make the painting project a reality.

This Saturday May 7th at 12pm WVU Tech and Beckley Pride volunteers will be coming together to repaint the Blessing Box on 3rd Ave and restore the original mural design. Ribbon cutting ceremony to follow!

Christina Baisden, President of Beckley Pride, states, “It is so gratifying when people recognize the importance of the work we do and offer their support. We are so grateful to WVU Tech, WV C-SPF-PFS and CADCA for helping us repaint our beautiful mural.”

Carley Knuckles, C-SPF Student Leader and President of Active Minds and Prevention and Recovery at WVU Tech states, “As a student leader for Collegiate Strategic Framework Partnership for Success (C-SPF-PFS) at WVU Tech, I wanted to do one of my prevention interventions for our whole community. Anyone in Beckley knows how much Beckley Pride does for the community by spreading love and giving absolutely everything they have in whatever they do. When I saw the picture of the vandalized Blessing Box on Facebook last October my heart sank. I knew there was an opportunity on my part as a student leader, and as an appreciator of what they do for the community to give them a little bit of paint and a whole lot of love to get the blessing box back into shape!”