Organizations from Around WV Joining Together to Help Uninsured

First Annual “Cover WV Day” Announced to Provide Free Enrollment Help

Charleston – On January 9, 2024, organizations from around the state are coming together to create the first annual Cover WV Day. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about how to get health coverage and helping uninsured people in WV find and enroll in health insurance. Over 20 organizations are joining to offer free assistance to those who need coverage. The WV Primary Care Association, the WV Navigator Program, the WV Office of the Insurance Commissioner, and many other non-profit organizations and community health centers have joined to offer over 30 locations across WV for this one-day event. Each location will offer walk-in hours where anyone can get questions answered or receive free help enrolling in health insurance. All locations will be staffed by certified Assisters such as Health Insurance Navigators or Certified Application Counselors who provide free help with Medicaid, CHIP, and Health Insurance Marketplace enrollments. The Open Enrollment period for the Marketplace ends on January 16, so this will be an opportunity for people to get free help before the deadline.

Over 100,000 people, or about 5.9% of West Virginians, lack health coverage. Organizers aim to educate fellow West Virginians about the different options available to those needing health coverage. WV Medicaid and the Health Insurance Marketplace provide options for most people without coverage. Four in five people who get a plan on the Marketplace can qualify for plans starting at under $10/month this year.

“Most people will qualify for substantially lower costs this year if they get their insurance on the Marketplace,” said Jeremy Smith. “We are urging people to look at the new plans and prices released this year. The plans are often more affordable than we have ever seen. Even if you have looked into insurance on the Marketplace in past years and were unhappy, you should look into it again this year.” Smith says getting help signing up is essential, as many people are overwhelmed by the options or may not realize how to shop for affordable health coverage. “With so many experts partnering all over the state, we are hopeful that anyone who has questions or needs help will be able to get what they need by showing up to a Cover WV day location.”