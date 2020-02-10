Oscars 2020: See the stars outfits at the Academy Awards

The Oscars are here — and the stars did not disappoint with their fashion choices.

Ahead of all the accolades being handed out, and the stars being recognized for their amazing work, celebs stepped out on the glamorous Academy Awards’ red carpet.

Here’s a look at all of the incredible fashion:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stuns in a simple deep blue column gown from Vera Wang. The “Veep” star accessorized with a large diamond necklace and bracelet.

Regina King

Regina King went full Hollywood glam in a one-strap pink gown featuring sequin detailing and a lavish train.

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa looks gorgeous in a black off-the-shoulder gown by fashion designer Christian Siriano.

Spike Lee

Director Spike Lee honored the late Kobe Bryant with his Oscars look. Donning a purple suit with yellow trim and the number 24 on the jacket’s lapels, Lee gave a nod to the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Molly Sims

Molly Sims stole the show with a Zuhair Murad Couture dress that featured a low-cut glittering top and satin skirt with a thigh-slit.

Geena Davis

Geena Davis stunned in an all-black gown that featured a deep-v sequined top and delicate detailing on the bottom.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter made a golden statement at the Oscars with a custom look by Giles Deacon Couture featuring gold feathered sleeveless top and graphic printed ball skirt, depicting the interior of the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek looks beautiful in a white Gucci dress featuring two different sleeves — one long sheer look and another simple diamond strap.

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger looks ultra chic in a dazzling white dress featuring a one-shoulder sleeve.

