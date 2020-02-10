43.2 F
Beckley
Sunday, February 9, 2020 10:49pm

Oscars 2020: See the stars outfits at the Academy Awards

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


The Oscars are here — and the stars did not disappoint with their fashion choices.

Ahead of all the accolades being handed out, and the stars being recognized for their amazing work, celebs stepped out on the glamorous Academy Awards’ red carpet.

Here’s a look at all of the incredible fashion:

OSCARS: 9 OF THE MOST MEMORABLE ACADEMY AWARDS OUTFITS

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Julia Louis-Dreyfus attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

(Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus stuns in a simple deep blue column gown from Vera Wang. The “Veep” star accessorized with a large diamond necklace and bracelet.

Regina King

Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Regina King went full Hollywood glam in a one-strap pink gown featuring sequin detailing and a lavish train.

2020 OSCARS: OLIVIA COLMAN, RAMI MALEK, REGINA KING AND MAHERSHALA ALI AMONG ACTORS TO PRESENT

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

(Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Kelly Ripa looks gorgeous in a black off-the-shoulder gown by fashion designer Christian Siriano.

Spike Lee 

Spike Lee arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. 

(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Director Spike Lee honored the late Kobe Bryant with his Oscars look. Donning a purple suit with yellow trim and the number 24 on the jacket’s lapels, Lee gave a nod to the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

DR. OSCAR’S 2020 ACADEMY AWARD PREDICTIONS: WHO WILL WIN BEST PICTURE, BEST ACTOR, ACTRESS AND MORE

Molly Sims

Molly Sims attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 

(Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Molly Sims stole the show with a Zuhair Murad Couture dress that featured a low-cut glittering top and satin skirt with a thigh-slit.

Geena Davis

Geena Davis attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

(Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Geena Davis stunned in an all-black gown that featured a deep-v sequined top and delicate detailing on the bottom.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

(Rick Rowell via Getty Images)

Billy Porter made a golden statement at the Oscars with a custom look by Giles Deacon Couture featuring gold feathered sleeveless top and graphic printed ball skirt, depicting the interior of the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace.

BILLY PORTER’S OSCARS ENSEMBLE MAKES GOLDEN STATEMENT ON RED CARPET

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. 

(Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images )

Salma Hayek looks beautiful in a white Gucci dress featuring two different sleeves — one long sheer look and another simple diamond strap.

Renée Zellweger

Renée Zellweger<strong>​​​​​​​</strong> attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

(Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Renée Zellweger looks ultra chic in a dazzling white dress featuring a one-shoulder sleeve.

