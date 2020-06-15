Oscars ceremony delayed to April 2021 due to coronavirus

The Oscars are officially postponed.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the ABC Television Network announced Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held April 25, 2021, eight weeks later than originally planned because of the coronavirus pandemic’s effects on the movie industry.

This is the fourth time in history the ceremony has been delayed.

The Academy’s Board of Governors also decided to extend the eligibility window beyond the calendar year to Feb. 28, 2021, for feature films, and delay the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures from December until April 30, 2021.

“Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone’s control,” said Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson in a joint statement.

Karey Burke, the president of ABC Entertainment, added: “We find ourselves in uncharted territory this year and will continue to work with our partners at the Academy to ensure next year’s show is a safe and celebratory event.”

Oscars nominations will be announced on March 15 and the nominees luncheon will be on April 15.

Other entertainment industry awards shows are also in flux. The 74th Tony Awards, originally set for June 7, has been postponed indefinitely. But the 72nd Emmy Awards is still holding onto Sept. 20. The 78th Golden Globes does not yet have a date.

