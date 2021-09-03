Osteopathic Leaders Call for Mask Mandate and Clear Leadership from Gov. Justice

CHARLESTON, WV – (WWNR) Leaders of the West Virginia Osteopathic Medical Association are calling on Gov. Jim Justice to provide “clear leadership,” including a statewide mask mandate, to limit the spread of the Delta Variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a letter to Justice, Dr. Michael Robie, president of WVOMA and medical director of the Putnam County Health Department, wrote that the association requests the governor to recognize “the increasingly difficult task our County Health Officers and community physicians face in recommending established public health measures to contain the spread of the Delta Variant of COVID-19 within our state due to misinformation spread in our communities. This is occurring even at a time when new data…are available to support the clear benefit of masking, distancing, vaccination, quarantine, hygiene, ventilation and testing in containing and preventing COVID-19 outbreaks.”

Robie wrote that the challenges are leading West Virginia further from the goal of containing the pandemic to keep children safely in school, maintain the workforce, prevent overcapacity and substandard care in hospitals and clinics, reduce the financial burden on institutions, and reduce disparities.

Likewise, Dr. Catherine Feaga, an osteopathic physician in Jefferson County and member of the WVOMA board of trustees, said county health officers have the experience, skills and commitment to their communities to help keep people safe and children safely in school, but they can’t do it alone.

“We have to be willing to listen and to trust,” she said. “That’s one thing West Virginians are most known for – our strong community ties. We know to trust and love our neighbor, even when social and TV media might be telling us not to. We can stand as communities together to keep our kids in school and our loved ones healthy.”

Feaga added that such community building takes state-level leadership with courage and creativity to address the division in society and get to a higher place.

“We ask the governor to fill those big shoes and bring us together as a state to fight this together,” she wrote. “We have so much to be proud of, and to let some virus tear us apart because we’re not listening to the folks who have the training and expertise to take us through this is a crying shame. That’s why we respectfully ask the governor to step up, support our county public health officers and set some real state-level guidance on beating this together.”

In the past two months, the number of active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has risen from fewer than 1,000 to almost 17,000, while the number of people hospitalized with the virus is fast approaching the previous high of 818 set last January. Despite that, Justice has remained opposed to issuing a statewide executive order for face coverings in indoor public spaces.