Over 1,300 new businesses registered in June

Charleston, WV. –(WWNR) Businesses are continuing to grow in the mountain state.

The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,347 new businesses statewide during the month of June 2021 according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.



Pendleton County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of nine new businesses, a 1.97% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Summers, Hampshire, Greenbrier and Tucker counties also had notable growth during the month.



A total of 13 new business entities registered in Summers County in June 2021. In Hampshire County, 21 businesses registered. Greenbrier County saw 40 new business registrations and Tucker County registered 10 new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.



Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of June were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Cabell and Jefferson. Kanawha County successfully registered 123 businesses in June 2021. Berkeley County had 87 business registrations. In Monongalia County, 78 businesses registered. Cabell County saw 58 new businesses register with Jefferson County totaling 48 registrations for the month.



Statewide, West Virginia registered 15,655 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 17.92% growth rate for the year. To review county-by-county growth, visit the Business Statistics Database.