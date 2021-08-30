Over 15 Million in Community Development Grant Funds Distributed

Canaan Valley Public Service District (Tucker County)

Amount: $25,000

Title: Water Treatment Plant Source Water Analysis

Purpose: The Canaan Valley area of Tucker County is experiencing growth which is increasing demand for water at a rate that exceeds the capacity of the current system. This project will conduct a source water analysis for the Timberline and Canaan Valley area and develop options on how to serve the increased demand for water service.



Mingo County Public Service District (Mingo County)

Amount: $748,520

Title: Chattaroy Sewer Extension and Rehabilitation Project

Purpose: The project will extend wastewater collection and treatment service to 60 new customers, and rehabilitate and upgrade sections of the existing system serving 279 customers. In addition, the project will extend sewer service to the Mingo County Landfill to reduce operations and maintenance costs associated with transporting landfill leachate to the Williamson Wastewater Treatment Plant.



Oakvale Road Public Service District (Mercer County)

Amount: $800,000

Title: Oakvale Road PSD: Sewer Extensions – Phase I

Purpose: The project will provide sewer service to residents in the Hill Top Drive, Halls Ridge Road and Sawmill area of Mercer County, in the crossroads area of Interstate 77 and US Route 460. The area has experienced growth from previous infrastructure investment in the area and this project will expand sewer service for future commercial development. Project will benefit 63 new customers.



Regional Optical Communications (Multi-county)

Amount: $300,000

Title: The WV Multi Region Broadband Projects Accelerator Project

Purpose: This project will conduct a regional analysis of broadband needs in 41 counties and develop a list of broadband implementation projects with viable funding scenarios. The project will facilitate the development of broadband projects and increase the ability of local communities to apply for funding.



City of Ripley (Jackson County)

Amount: $1,000,000

Title: City of Ripley – Phase II Sewer Project

Purpose: The project will be Phase II of the Ripley Sewer Project, constructing a new treatment plant which will treat sewage for the system customers in Ripley and Evan. Project will benefit approximately 2,257 customers, including 1,950 residential and 307 industrial/commercial.



Summers County Commission (Summers County)

Amount: $1,636,842

Title: Broomstraw Road/Mark Meador Road Waterline Extension

Purpose: The project will provide water service to residents in west central Summers County and address water quality and quantity issues such as high iron, sulfur, and contamination from wells. The project will benefit 53 new customers and allow for fire protection service in the Robins Roost area.



West Virginia Development Office (Statewide)

Amount: $250,000

Title: Competitive Improvement Program

Purpose: The project will provide training and consultation services to small and medium-sized firms in West Virginia to increase their competitiveness. The project will address a unique need for which no other funding sources are available. The results of these services will be a greater number of companies that are increasing the range of their market and market share, and a commensurate increase in the number of jobs retained or created.



West Virginia Development Office (Statewide)

Amount: $223,710

Title: Consolidated Technical Assistance

Purpose: The West Virginia Development Office, with ARC funding assistance, will continue the Consolidated Technical Assistance program. The grant allows the West Virginia Development Office to employ staff for providing technical assistance to ARC applicants and grantees, monitoring and administering ongoing projects, drafting and implementing the West Virginia Development Plan, and operating the West Virginia Main Street and ON TRAC programs.



Wilderness Public Service District (Nicholas County)

Amount: $1,696,000

Title: Water System Extension and Upgrade

Purpose: The project will extend water service to areas of Nicholas County with growth potential for tourism related support businesses, a new resort, and surrounding residential customers. This project will also increase flow to Gauley River PSD and increase water pressure to Wilderness PSD customers at Carnifex Ferry Crossing.



Wyoming County Commission (Wyoming County)

Amount: $1,500,000

Title: Eastern Wyoming Public Service Project – Water Treatment Plant Upgrade

Purpose: The project will significantly upgrade the current water treatment plant and add a surface water source for the current system in eastern Wyoming County. This project will improve water service for approximately 1,632 customers and add a secondary water source that will increase disaster resilience.