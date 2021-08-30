Over 15 Million in Community Development Grant Funds Distributed

|Charleston, WV – (WWNR) Over $15.5 million in Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) grant recommendations and federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for a combined total of 23 projects across West Virginia.
“It’s always a fun day when you’re able to give some money away for some great projects,” Gov. Justice said. “I’m really proud of everyone. I’m tickled to death that we’re able to do these projects. I thank all the folks that have made all this possible.”
The Governor was joined by Babydog to announce the grants today.
|The West Virginia Development Office administers the state’s ARC program, which is a partnership of federal, state, and local participants providing financial and technical assistance for economic development and infrastructure projects.
Gov. Justice today announced 10 such ARC projects, totaling $8,180,072.00.
“We especially thank Gayle Manchin. She is the ARC co-chair and is doing a wonderful job as the first ever chair from West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides CDBG funds to West Virginia annually. This year, in addition to the standard CDBG funding for various infrastructure projects, HUD has allocated supplemental funding through the CARES Act to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19, called CDBG-CV funding. The Community Advancement and Development Division of the West Virginia Development Office manages these funds.
Gov. Justice today announced 13 such CDBG-CV projects, totaling $7,370,874.76.
“At the end of the day, all the great work that our federal partners do is phenomenal,” Gov. Justice said. “We just can’t thank you enough.”
|The projects announced are as follows:
|ARC projects
|Canaan Valley Public Service District (Tucker County)
Amount: $25,000
Title: Water Treatment Plant Source Water Analysis
Purpose: The Canaan Valley area of Tucker County is experiencing growth which is increasing demand for water at a rate that exceeds the capacity of the current system. This project will conduct a source water analysis for the Timberline and Canaan Valley area and develop options on how to serve the increased demand for water service.
Mingo County Public Service District (Mingo County)
Amount: $748,520
Title: Chattaroy Sewer Extension and Rehabilitation Project
Purpose: The project will extend wastewater collection and treatment service to 60 new customers, and rehabilitate and upgrade sections of the existing system serving 279 customers. In addition, the project will extend sewer service to the Mingo County Landfill to reduce operations and maintenance costs associated with transporting landfill leachate to the Williamson Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Oakvale Road Public Service District (Mercer County)
Amount: $800,000
Title: Oakvale Road PSD: Sewer Extensions – Phase I
Purpose: The project will provide sewer service to residents in the Hill Top Drive, Halls Ridge Road and Sawmill area of Mercer County, in the crossroads area of Interstate 77 and US Route 460. The area has experienced growth from previous infrastructure investment in the area and this project will expand sewer service for future commercial development. Project will benefit 63 new customers.
Regional Optical Communications (Multi-county)
Amount: $300,000
Title: The WV Multi Region Broadband Projects Accelerator Project
Purpose: This project will conduct a regional analysis of broadband needs in 41 counties and develop a list of broadband implementation projects with viable funding scenarios. The project will facilitate the development of broadband projects and increase the ability of local communities to apply for funding.
City of Ripley (Jackson County)
Amount: $1,000,000
Title: City of Ripley – Phase II Sewer Project
Purpose: The project will be Phase II of the Ripley Sewer Project, constructing a new treatment plant which will treat sewage for the system customers in Ripley and Evan. Project will benefit approximately 2,257 customers, including 1,950 residential and 307 industrial/commercial.
Summers County Commission (Summers County)
Amount: $1,636,842
Title: Broomstraw Road/Mark Meador Road Waterline Extension
Purpose: The project will provide water service to residents in west central Summers County and address water quality and quantity issues such as high iron, sulfur, and contamination from wells. The project will benefit 53 new customers and allow for fire protection service in the Robins Roost area.
West Virginia Development Office (Statewide)
Amount: $250,000
Title: Competitive Improvement Program
Purpose: The project will provide training and consultation services to small and medium-sized firms in West Virginia to increase their competitiveness. The project will address a unique need for which no other funding sources are available. The results of these services will be a greater number of companies that are increasing the range of their market and market share, and a commensurate increase in the number of jobs retained or created.
West Virginia Development Office (Statewide)
Amount: $223,710
Title: Consolidated Technical Assistance
Purpose: The West Virginia Development Office, with ARC funding assistance, will continue the Consolidated Technical Assistance program. The grant allows the West Virginia Development Office to employ staff for providing technical assistance to ARC applicants and grantees, monitoring and administering ongoing projects, drafting and implementing the West Virginia Development Plan, and operating the West Virginia Main Street and ON TRAC programs.
Wilderness Public Service District (Nicholas County)
Amount: $1,696,000
Title: Water System Extension and Upgrade
Purpose: The project will extend water service to areas of Nicholas County with growth potential for tourism related support businesses, a new resort, and surrounding residential customers. This project will also increase flow to Gauley River PSD and increase water pressure to Wilderness PSD customers at Carnifex Ferry Crossing.
Wyoming County Commission (Wyoming County)
Amount: $1,500,000
Title: Eastern Wyoming Public Service Project – Water Treatment Plant Upgrade
Purpose: The project will significantly upgrade the current water treatment plant and add a surface water source for the current system in eastern Wyoming County. This project will improve water service for approximately 1,632 customers and add a secondary water source that will increase disaster resilience.
|CDBG-CV projects
|Berkeley County Council (Berkeley County)
Amount: $608,802
Title: Berkeley-Morgan County Health Department Expansion
Purpose: This project will expand and renovate the existing Berkeley-Morgan County Health Department in order to better serve the population in the event of a pandemic, such as COVID-19. Expansion will allow for proper social distancing between staff and patients, appropriately sized refrigerated storage for vaccines, a larger lab area to accommodate equipment, and additional exam rooms to manage the influx of patients. This project will serve approximately 8,000 LMI individuals.
Doddridge County Commission (Doddridge County)
Amount: $498,502
Title: Feeding Friends of Doddridge County
Purpose: This project will purchase additional shelf-stable food to serve Doddridge County LMI children and their families, benefiting approximately 600 low-income individuals.
Facing Hunger Food Bank (Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, and Wayne counties)
Amount: $600,000
Title: COVID Prevention Food Distribution
Purpose: This project will provide emergency food boxes that include shelf stable items, frozen protein, fresh produce, and dairy to 44,420 senior citizens and children. Additionally, this project will provide medically tailored food boxes to an additional 20,000 individuals who the majority being senior citizens with a chronic disease.
Marion County Commission (Marion County)
Amount: $116,000
Title: Marion County Family Relief Fund
Purpose: This project will provide direct support to approximately 53 families within the limits of Marion County to prevent eviction, including rent/mortgage and/or utility assistance.
Mingo County Commission (Mingo County)
Amount: $250,000
Title: Covid Relief
Purpose: This project will provide mortgage payments/ rental assistance/utility payments to approximately 100 families facing homelessness due to COVID-19 in Mingo County. These funds will also be used to assist the House of Hope food bank in providing food to insecure seniors, children, and youth.
City of Morgantown (Monongalia County)
Amount: $500,000
Title: Food Pantry Assistance
Purpose: This project will operate multiple citywide food pantries distributed on a weekly basis throughout the City of Morgantown that will benefit approximately 600 individuals.
City of Morgantown (Monongalia County)
Amount: $500,000
Title: Rent/Utility Assistance Program
Purpose: This project will provide direct support to approximately 200 individuals within the limits of City of Morgantown to prevent eviction, including rent and/or utility assistance.
Mountaineer Food Bank (Statewide)
Amount: $960,806.76
Title: Feeding Seniors and Disable Food Insecure
Purpose: This project will provide emergency food assistance through food boxes to senior citizens and severely disabled LMI clientele individuals in various counties throughout the State. Each food box will contain 20-25 pounds of shelf stable product, 1 gallon of milk, 2-3 pounds of protein and 15 pounds of fresh produce serving approximately 1,000 households per month.
Mountaineer Food Bank (Statewide)
Amount: $1,000,000
Title: Mobile Pantry Program
Purpose: This project will provide family food boxes, fresh protein, dairy, and fresh produce to food insecure families in the various counties throughout the State. Food will be distributed through a monthly mobile pantry distribution.
Pocahontas County Commission (Pocahontas County)
Amount: $1,576,764
Title: Pocahontas Memorial Hospital HVAC/Roof Replacement
Purpose: This project will upgrade the hospital’s HVAC system to provide better filtration and airflow to combat the ongoing effects of COVID-19. In addition, this project will fund a new roof due to the upgrade of the HVAC system impacting the existing roof. Approximately 8,000 individuals will benefit from this project.
Town of Shepherdstown (Jefferson County)
Amount: $60,000
Title: Shepherdstown Housing and Utility Relief
Purpose: This project will provide direct support to approximately 150 households within the limits of Jefferson County to prevent eviction, including rent/mortgage and/or utility assistance.
Webster County Commission (Webster County)
Amount: $500,000
Title: Camden on Gauley Medical Center Expansion and Paving
Purpose: This project will expand the Camden on Gauley Medical Center’s building space and parking lot to improve the ability to respond to COVID-19. This project will benefit approximately 8,000 individuals.
West Virginia Department of Agriculture (Statewide)
Amount: $200,000
Title: The Lettuce Support SNAP Stretch
Purpose: This project will expand upon the nutrition incentive project, “SNAP Stretch”, that will benefit over 20,000 individuals. SNAP Stretch matches Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) purchases at farmers markets, roadside stands, community supported agriculture (CSA), local grocers, and mobile markets at a dollar-for-dollar rate for adults. This grant will support the addition of meat, dairy, and eggs to the SNAP Stretch program.