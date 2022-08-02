Over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grants awarded to improve energy efficiency of homes across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov. Jim Justice today approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes.



The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) was created in 1976 to increase the energy efficiency of dwellings owned or occupied by low-income persons, especially low-income persons who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, families with children, high residential energy users, and households with a high energy burden.



The West Virginia Development Office administers the WAP in West Virginia on behalf of the DOE.



The program uses some of the most advanced technologies and testing protocols available in the housing industry. Weatherization crews use computerized energy audits and advanced diagnostic equipment, such as the blower door, manometer, and infrared camera to determine the most cost-effective measures appropriate for each home.



Typical measures include installing insulation in walls, floors, and attics; reducing air infiltration and pressure imbalances; sealing and repairing ducts; and tuning and repairing heating and cooling units. Crews use DOE funds to install only those energy-efficiency measures that meet a Savings-to-Investment Ratio of 1:1 and above. A limited amount of DOE funds may be used to address energy-related health and safety problems, or to perform incidental repairs. This approach ensures the program’s cost-effectiveness.



In addition to the comfort, health benefits, and energy savings for the household, the energy conservation resulting from the efforts of state and local agencies helps the United States reduce both dependence on foreign oil and its carbon footprint.



West Virginia has chosen to use Community Action Agencies (CAAs) as the designated service providers to weatherize homes for income-eligible homeowners, renters, and multiple dwelling units throughout the state.



CAA’s receiving WAP funds include the following: