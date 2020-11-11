62.5 F
Beckley
Wednesday, November 11, 2020 8:43am

Over 500 ‘murder hornets’ were found in Washington nest, including nearly 200 queens

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


When the first so-called “murder hornet” nest was destroyed in Washington state last month, scientists discovered hundreds of live specimens in various stages of development, officials revealed on Tuesday.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said there were more than 500 Asian giant hornets, including nearly 200 queens capable of starting their own nests, entomologist Sven-Erik Spichiger said. 

“It really seems like we got there just in the nick of time as our original vacuum extraction seemed to only give us workers,” Spichiger said during a conference call with reporters. “We only got queens four days later after we cracked it open, and so if any queens had already left the nest, it was just a few.”

MURDER HORNETS VACUUMED FROM WASHINGTON HIVE BY SPACE-SUITED BUG PROS

The first murder hornet’s nest was discovered in a tree and destroyed in late October in the town of Blaine in Whatcom County, located along the Canadian border.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said there were more than 500 Asian giant hornets, including nearly 200 queens capable of starting their own nests.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said there were more than 500 Asian giant hornets, including nearly 200 queens capable of starting their own nests.
(Washington State Department of Agriculture)

State officials said the nest was about the size of a basketball and was located after state scientists trapped several hornets and attached radio trackers to some of them using dental floss.

Once the nest was opened up, it was found to have 190 total larvae that developed from eggs, and 108 pupae, the next stage after larvae. They were nearly all queens.

The first "murder-hornet" nest was found to have 190 total larvae that developed from eggs and 108 pupae, the next stage after larvae.

The first “murder-hornet” nest was found to have 190 total larvae that developed from eggs and 108 pupae, the next stage after larvae.
(Washington State Department of Agriculture)

Officials also found 112 workers, which included 85 that had been previously vacuumed out of the nest.

“All of the workers survived being vacuumed out of the nest,” state officials said.

In addition to nine drones, officials also found 76 queens, nearly all of them new virgin queens. 

“New queens emerge from the nest, mate, and then leave to find a place to overwinter and start a new colony the next year,” according to the agency. 

OPERATION ERADICATES FIRST ‘MURDER HORNET’ NEST IN US

Scientists think other nests already exist, saying Tuesday it’s impossible to know if any queens escaped before the first nest was destroyed.

“We know from the literature that a small percentage of these will go on to form colonies next year, should they have been given the chance to escape,” Spichiger said Tuesday.

Asian giant hornets, an invasive pest not native to the U.S., are the world’s largest hornet at 2 inches long, and a predator of other insects, including the honey bees that pollinate many of the crops in Washington state’s multibillion-dollar agriculture industry.

While they can deliver a painful sting, the hornets only kill at most a few dozen people a year in Asian countries.

By comparison, hornets, wasps and bees typically found in the United States kill an average of 62 people a year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

State officials plan to continue trapping the hornets for at least three more years to determine whether the area is free of them. 

In this Oct. 24, 2020, file photo, a Washington state Department of Agriculture worker holds two of the dozens of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a tree in Blaine, Wash.

In this Oct. 24, 2020, file photo, a Washington state Department of Agriculture worker holds two of the dozens of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a tree in Blaine, Wash.
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The first Asian giant hornet was found in the state a year ago and the first was trapped in July. Several more were later caught in Whatcom County. Murder hornets also have been found in British Columbia, Canada.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Spichiger said it is impossible to determine how the hornets got to the area, but the goal is to wipe them out before they get established and spread.

In this Oct. 24, 2020, file photo, Sven Spichiger, Washington state Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him in Blaine, Wash.

In this Oct. 24, 2020, file photo, Sven Spichiger, Washington state Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him in Blaine, Wash.
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

“The more people are outside and looking at this time of year, the more chances we have,” he said.

Fox News’ James Rogers and the Associated Press contributed to this report.



Source link

Recent Articles

Over 500 ‘murder hornets’ were found in Washington nest, including nearly 200 queens

News WWNR -
0
When the first so-called "murder hornet" nest was destroyed in Washington state last month, scientists discovered hundreds of live specimens in various stages...
Read more

The endless election: Why both sides keep punching back

News WWNR -
0
We are mired in the politics of perpetual payback. Source link
Read more

Saying New York Mets ‘should set high goals,’ owner Steve Cohen begins team’s bold, new era

News WWNR -
0
5:56 PM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"Over 45 pitch-perfect...
Read more

Los Angeles convention center may be transformed into homeless shelter: report

News WWNR -
0
Los Angeles City Council members have requested that the city look into transforming the Los Angeles Convention Center into a homeless shelter, according to...
Read more

Beijing passes resolution to make ‘patriotism’ mandatory for Hong Kong lawmakers

News WWNR -
0
China’s top legislative body passed a resolution on Wednesday to make patriotism a legal requirement for Hong Kong lawmakers, according to multiple reports. The...
Read more

Related Stories

News

The endless election: Why both sides keep punching back

WWNR -
0
We are mired in the politics of perpetual payback. Source link
Read more
News

Saying New York Mets ‘should set high goals,’ owner Steve Cohen begins team’s bold, new era

WWNR -
0
5:56 PM ETJeff PassanESPN CloseESPN MLB insiderAuthor of "The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports"Over 45 pitch-perfect...
Read more
News

Los Angeles convention center may be transformed into homeless shelter: report

WWNR -
0
Los Angeles City Council members have requested that the city look into transforming the Los Angeles Convention Center into a homeless shelter, according to...
Read more
News

Beijing passes resolution to make ‘patriotism’ mandatory for Hong Kong lawmakers

WWNR -
0
China’s top legislative body passed a resolution on Wednesday to make patriotism a legal requirement for Hong Kong lawmakers, according to multiple reports. The...
Read more
News

Florida Georgia Line ‘good’ after rumors that differing political views caused brief social media rift: report

WWNR -
0
Florida Georgia Line is reportedly still a united front after a day of rumored drama.The country group is made up of Tyler Hubbard...
Read more
News

Tucker Carlson: ‘Defund the police’ was a disaster for Democrats, and don’t you forget it

WWNR -
0
Editor's Note: This article is adapted from Tucker Carlson's opening commentary on the Nov. 10, 2020 edition of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."At some point,...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap