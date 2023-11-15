Over Four Decades of a Christmas Tradition TWV Presents Charles Dickens, “A Christmas Carol”







Beckley, WV – Theatre West Virginia is excited to announce their upcoming production of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol”, a holiday classic theatrical experience that captivates audiences of all ages. TWV promises to take you back in time with its local all-star cast. This historical production is set to take the stage on December 8 and 9, 2023.

For over four decades, Theatre West Virginia has enthralled audiences with their rendition of “A Christmas Carol.” This year’s production returns to a storied venue within Beckley – The historical stage within the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial theatre, The House of Worship Church has graciously opened its doors to accommodate Theatre West Virginia once again. Located at 200 South Kanawha St., Beckley.

Join us for a truly magical experience as Michael Martin brings Ebenezer Scrooge to life in Charles Dickens, “A Christmas Carol”. In his debut performance with TWV production, Jonathan Grose takes on the role of Bob Cratchit, Scrooge’s sole employee. One fateful night, Scrooge is visited by the spirit of his deceased business partner Jacob Marley, played by Any Woodruff. Marley warns Scrooge that without a change of heart, he will meet a dire fate in his afterlife. Thus begins Scrooge’s encounter with the three spirits who aim to show him the error of his ways. Come witness his journey as he learns the importance of love, friendship, and giving back.

Initially skeptical of the spectral visitations, Scrooge gradually realizes their significance as each ghost becomes progressively more haunting and impactful. Through these encounters, Scrooge undergoes a profound transformation, embracing the virtues of compassion, camaraderie, and benevolence. Christmas now holds special meaning for him as he endeavors to assist Bob Cratchit and his family in any way possible.

After the show, Theatre West Virginia invites you to join our talented cast for some delightful treats and indulge in delectable goodies while discussing your favorite moments from the performance. We look forward to celebrating four decades of Theatre West Virginia tradition with you!



Performance Dates and Times:

– December 8, 2023, 7:30 pm

– December 9, 2023, 7:30 pm



For more information or to reserve tickets, please visit https://our.show/twvchristmascarol or contact 304-992-9085.