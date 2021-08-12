Oyler Ave Bridge Closure in Oak Hill – Monday 8/16

Fayette County, WV – (WWNR) West Virginia Division of Highways announces the closing of the Oyler Avenue Bridge over US 19, according to Greg Hylton, District Nine Construction Engineer.

The Oyler Avenue Bridge will be closed for approximately six weeks beginning at 7:00 a.m. on August 16, 2021.

Detours using the Main Street and Summerlee Road exits will be in place during the closure. This closure is in conjunction with the Division, the Fayette County Board of Education and the City Oak Hill to provide ingress and egress to the school complex while providing safety for those traveling US 19.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use extreme caution while traveling around the work zone.

The anticipated completion date for this project is November 29, 2021. However, please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.