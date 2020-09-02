68.4 F
Beckley
Wednesday, September 2, 2020 9:45am

Ozone pollution levels have jumped over past 2 decades because of human activity, researchers find

By WWNR
NewsPolitics


A newly published study notes that ozone pollution has risen over the past 20 years in the Northern Hemisphere.

The research, published in Science Advances, notes the level of the greenhouse gas tropospheric ozone (different from the ozone layer) has risen to “very high levels” between 2011 and 2016, up significantly between 1994 and 2004.

“That’s a big deal because it means that as we try to limit our pollution locally, it might not work as well as we thought,” said the study’s lead author, Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES) at the University of Colorado Boulder researcher Audrey Gaudel, in a statement.

IAGOS makes global observations of atmospheric composition from commercial aircraft. Between 1994 and 2020, IAGOS collected measurements on more than 62,000 flights worldwide.  (Credit: IAGOS)

IAGOS makes global observations of atmospheric composition from commercial aircraft. Between 1994 and 2020, IAGOS collected measurements on more than 62,000 flights worldwide.  (Credit: IAGOS)

AS CHINA’S CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWNS END, AIR POLLUTANTS RISE TO TRADITIONAL LEVELS

The data, which was collected by commercial aircraft, showed “the most striking increases” were found in areas where levels of the greenhouse gas used to be the lowest: Malaysia/Indonesia, Southeast Asia and India.

“The net result of shifting anthropogenic ozone precursor emissions has led to an increase of ozone and its radiative forcing above all 11 study regions of the Northern Hemisphere, despite [nitrogen oxides] emission reductions at midlatitudes,” the researchers added in the study’s abstract.

In all, 34,600 ozone profiles were taken from the 11 different locations. Nitrogen oxides, which are caused by human activity, such as factories and auto emissions, have dropped in Europe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gaudel added that previous studies were unable to draw conclusions about ozone trends in the Northern Hemisphere because there were not enough long-term monitoring locations and conflicting results from new satellites.

EPA ANNOUNCES NEW RULES TO REDUCE METHANE REGULATION, ASSURES SCIENCE WILL BACK CHANGES

“Since 1994, IAGOS [In-Service Aircraft for the Global Observing System] has measured ozone worldwide using the same instrument on every plane, giving us consistent measurements over time and space from Earth’s surface to the upper troposphere,” Gaudel explained.

Gaudel and the other researchers hope to conduct further research to look at the ozone levels “in more remote, less polluted regions including the tropics,” using additional data from a European Space Agency satellite to get more information.

“We want to understand the variability of ozone and its precursors and the impact of polluted regions on remote regions,” Gaudel stated. “So we’re using the best tools we have, including IAGOS, ATom data, and TROPOMI data, to get profiles and columns of ozone and its precursors from different kinds of human activities and natural sources.”

Skeptics have largely dismissed fears over man’s impact on global warming, saying climate change has been going on since the beginning of time.

They also claim the dangers of a warming planet are being wildly exaggerated and question the impact that fossil fuels have had on climate change.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Source link

Recent Articles

Ozone pollution levels have jumped over past 2 decades because of human activity, researchers find

News WWNR -
0
A newly published study notes that ozone pollution has risen over the past 20 years in the Northern Hemisphere.The research, published in Science...
Read more

Trump slams Biden over ‘radical left’ riots in new Wisconsin, Minnesota ads

News WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: The Trump 2020 campaign launched new ads in five key early voting states Wednesday -- after a brief hiatus during the Democratic...
Read more

Portland police chief urges elected officials to ‘hold people accountable’ for ‘nightly violence’

News WWNR -
0
The police chief of Portland, Ore., has called on elected officials to “draw a line in the sand” against the “nightly violence” that...
Read more

Portland mayor says he’ll move soon, after protests at his condo building

News WWNR -
0
Portland, Ore., Mayor Ted Wheeler says he’s looking for a new place to live.Wheeler’s disclosure came Tuesday in an email to other residents...
Read more

Alvin Kamara to return to practice Wednesday amid contract negotiations with Saints

News WWNR -
0
METAIRIE, La. -- Alvin Kamara will be back at practice with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday and the two sides will continue...
Read more

Related Stories

News

Trump slams Biden over ‘radical left’ riots in new Wisconsin, Minnesota ads

WWNR -
0
EXCLUSIVE: The Trump 2020 campaign launched new ads in five key early voting states Wednesday -- after a brief hiatus during the Democratic...
Read more
News

Portland police chief urges elected officials to ‘hold people accountable’ for ‘nightly violence’

WWNR -
0
The police chief of Portland, Ore., has called on elected officials to “draw a line in the sand” against the “nightly violence” that...
Read more
News

Portland mayor says he’ll move soon, after protests at his condo building

WWNR -
0
Portland, Ore., Mayor Ted Wheeler says he’s looking for a new place to live.Wheeler’s disclosure came Tuesday in an email to other residents...
Read more
News

Alvin Kamara to return to practice Wednesday amid contract negotiations with Saints

WWNR -
0
METAIRIE, La. -- Alvin Kamara will be back at practice with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday and the two sides will continue...
Read more
News

Trump Jr. bashes Dems over claim riots are president’s fault: ‘Joe Biden voters are burning down their cities’

WWNR -
0
Trump Organization Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr. ripped Democrats, including presidential nominee Joe Biden, for claiming the urban unrest gripping the nation...
Read more
News

Chris Rufo calls on Trump to end critical race theory ‘ cult indoctrination’ in federal government

WWNR -
0
President Trump should end the widespread practice of indoctrinating federal employees with left-wing ideas, Discovery Institute Research Fellow Chris Rufo argued on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday."It's...
Read more

© WWNR Radio. © Southern Communications |
Website By Cucumber and Company | Sitemap