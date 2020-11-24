Pacific Ethanol: Modeling FY 2021 EBITDA (NASDAQ:PEIX)

I haven’t written about Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) on Seeking Alpha’s free site since my initial back to back articles were published on August 12th and 13th. Since August 13th, Pacific Ethanol’s stock price had a big leg up from the high $3s to a newly minted 52-week high of $11.44 made on October 20th. However, timing (and valuation) is everything in both life and investing, and since October 20th, it has been tough sledding for PEIX’s stock as the momentum crowd, ever in search of those elusive greener pastures, moved on.

Since August 13th, there have been three material pieces of news

A $75 Million Secondary Offering: On October 26, 2020, Pacific Ethanol announced a $75 million secondary offering. That deal closed two days later on October 28th, net of investment banking fees, PEIX raised $70 million from the deal.

On October 26, 2020, Pacific Ethanol announced a $75 million secondary offering. That deal closed two days later on October 28th, net of investment banking fees, PEIX raised $70 million from the deal. Major COVID-19 Vaccine News: On November 9th, Pfizer (PFE) announced its COVID-19 vaccine was shown 90% efficacy in clinical trials.

On November 9th, Pfizer (PFE) announced its COVID-19 vaccine was shown 90% efficacy in clinical trials. Pacific Ethanol Reported Its Q3 2020 Results: On November 10th, Pacific Ethanol reported its Q3 2020 financial results.

Let’s discuss each item in greater detail.

$75 Million Secondary Offering: On October 29th, Henrik Alex wrote a good piece: Buy The Dip that thoroughly covered the secondary offering. To jog readers’ memories, enclosed below are the three components of the deal:

5,075,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $8.42 per share.

A 5-year pre-funded warrant to purchase 3,825,493 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $8.42 per pre-funded warrant.

In addition, in a concurrent private placement, the company also issued to investors, for a nominal price, warrants to purchase an additional 8,900,493 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $9.757 per share. The warrants will become exercisable after the six-month anniversary of the offering and will expire on the 18-month anniversary of the offering.

The only other angle that I want to discuss further is that, soon after the offering, there were a few conspiracy theorists swirling suggestions that Pacific Ethanol did a secondary with some shady the Bermuda hedge fund, CVI Investments. In fact, I read comments suggesting that doing a secondary deal with CVI was the kiss of death and ipso facto Pacific Ethanol was doomed (see this Utopia Capital Research article). Candidly, I can understand why momentum traders were frustrated feeling that their pot of gold had been stolen, but as for investors, I view the deal as favorable for two reasons:

1) Pacific Ethanol raised $70 million of equity proceeds that are earmarked to pay off its expensive 15% Senior Notes.

2) Pacific Ethanol used the high implied volatility of its stock prices to get paid nicely for the first tranche of warrants. Remember that, if the warrants are ultimately exercised, then the exercising party pays Pacific Ethanol $8.42 per share for tranche 1 warrants (the 5-year warrants) or $9.76 per share for tranche 2 warrants (the 18-month warrants).

That said, I didn’t love the 2nd tranche of 8.9 million warrants. These warrants expire 18 months from the October 28th closing date and have a $9.76 strike price. One can merely speculate that this 2nd tranche of warrants was the expensive but necessary medicine to get the deal inked.

November 9th Pfizer Vaccine: In terms of the vaccine, since November 9th, there has been a major rotation away from the COVID-19 winners, think the work from home technology stocks, home gym stocks, housing related stocks, grocery stocks, and other businesses that are primary beneficiaries in a COVID-19 world. As the demand for hand sanitizer and disinfectant was driven by COVID-19, Pacific Ethanol got lumped into the broader sell the winners basket of stocks. Consequently, the algos and momentum traded shifted away from prior winners to the economic reopening stocks (think REITs, retailers, energy, hotels, casinos, airlines, and cruise liners). Unfortunately, the timing of the vaccine news coincided with the short-term overhang associated with secondary offering, and therefore, I would argue that these twin headwinds in combination dinged Pacific Ethanol’s stock price.

Q3 2020 Earnings (November 10th): Lastly, on November 10th, Pacific Ethanol reported its Q3 2020 results. Despite some added logistical costs associated with the Illinois River closure during Q3 and the incremental $4.5 million of EBITDA loss associated with PEIX’s strategic and voluntary West Cost plant closures, Q3 2020 was largely in line with analyst estimates and prior guidance. Q4 2020 guidance was also was largely in line with consensus estimates. The only negative that I can logically point to was that Pacific Ethanol didn’t provide FY 2021 guidance. Instead, management provided this commentary during its Q3 2020 conference call:

We are reaffirming our second half of 2020 guidance of adjusted EBITDA between $50 million and $70 million and $66 million and $86 million for the full year. Regarding 2021 the majority of our specialty alcohol production has already been contracted at fixed prices for terms of one year or more. We look forward to providing our outlook for 2021 when we report our fourth quarter and year end 2020 results.

Moreover, during the analyst Q&A, CFO, Bryon McGregor, provided this commentary that management is waiting until reporting its Q4 2020 results to formally issue FY 2021 guidance.

If you take a step back and consider the subtext, PEIX’s management team is thinking farsightedly and isn’t looking to maximize short-term profits at the expense of important strategic relationships with its partners. Although, at least in the short term, the lack of FY 2021 visibility makes modeling FY 2021 harder and certainly enhances short-term stock price volatility, as the market tries to handicap FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, I view this recent sell-off as a gift for investors. This is a good segue to sharing my pro forma model.

Pro Forma FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Model

Enclosed below please find my pro forma model. As you can see, I share my price and volume assumptions, cost assumptions based on that volume, price of corn, as well as SG&A and other costs. Based on these straightforward and clearly identified assumptions, I arrive at a pro forma FY 2021 Adj. EBITDA figure of $139.4 million. Moreover, I am assuming that Pacific Ethanol will be debt-free in 2021 as a result of its recent secondary offering, combined with future free cash flow generated during Q4 2020 and in 2021. Finally, I am applying a multiple of 5X Adj. EBITDA and arrive at a 12-month price target of $9.55 price share (assuming 73 million diluted shares). At that price target, the 8.9 million warrants wouldn’t be dilutive as their strike price is higher than my $9.55 12-month price target.

In term of price assumptions, I referred to Pacific Ethanol’s excellent October 26, 2020, investor slides.

So, although Pacific Ethanol sells USP, API, and GNS specialty alcohols, for simplicity purposes, I am assuming a FY 2021 blended price of $2.75 per gallon, which is towards the blended mid-point of the ranges provided on Slide 16.

Source: Pacific Ethanol (October 26th) Exhibit 99.2

In case haven’t done so already, I highly encourage readers to thoroughly review Pacific Ethanol’s October 26th slide deck. Perhaps, Mr. Market and the buy side haven’t fully worked out that PEIX has methodically moved up to food chain and strategically steered the business away from the low-margin commodity segment of fuel ethanol and into high-value products. In terms of barriers to entry, there are specific certifications and quality control requirements that are par for the course to sell into the Blue Chips customer base (Health, Home & Beauty, Food and Beverage, and Essential Ingredients). Moreover, there is significant CAPEX required to build new green field capacity, and you still need to produce the fuel ethanol to get rid of the impurities. In addition, because a COVID-19 vaccine is targeted for mainstream availability by late Q2 2021, there isn’t enough incentive for new green field capacity to come online to justify chasing a hot USP hand sanitizer market.

Putting It All Together

I haven’t publicly written about Pacific Ethanol since August 13, 2020. This is an update piece as a lot has transpired since then. Despite a lot of volatility, I am arriving at a pro forma FY 2021 Adj. EBITDA value of $139.4 million. Applying a 5X multiple, as I am assuming PEIX will be debt-free in 2021, I arrive at a fair value price target of $9.55 (assuming 73 million fully diluted shares). Perhaps, once the buy side takes the time to understand the story, they might work out that is both undervalued and compelling, at least at current valuations. If this occurs, then there could be an important baton pass from the day trading/Robinhood crowd to actual investors. This potential baton pass would be win-win and could lead to much lower volatility.

