Pack Returns $2,700 in Unclaimed Funds to City of Beckley

BECKLEY, W.Va. — State Treasurer Larry Pack has returned more than $2,700 in unclaimed property funds to the City of Beckley, part of an ongoing statewide effort to reunite residents and local governments with money that has gone unnoticed.

Pack’s office said the funds came from accounts payable and miscellaneous payments owed to the city. The Treasurer’s Office has returned $2.4 million in unclaimed property so far this month.

In Raleigh County alone, officials report more than 161,000 unclaimed property listings valued at more than $17 million.

“We’re always glad to help put unclaimed funds back to work in West Virginia communities,” Pack said. “This $2,700 belongs to the City of Beckley, and returning it is another example of how our Office works every day to reunite rightful owners with money that may otherwise go unnoticed.”

Residents can check for unclaimed property at WVUnclaimedProperty.com.